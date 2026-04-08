New 'Earthset' Photo Gives Earthlings A Unique Glimpse At Our Own Home

In addition to seeing parts of the moon that human eyes have never seen before, NASA's Artemis II crew has continued to send stunning pictures of Earth back to Earth. One of their photography goals was to recreate the famous Earthrise photo from Apollo 8, the first manned mission to fly around the moon back in 1968. The result is a little different than the previous photo, but no less stunning.

It's not possible to tell from a still photo, but this one was actually taken as the Earth was "setting" behind the moon rather than rising above it, at least from the perspective of the Artemis II astronauts. They're calling this one "Earthset" as a result, and to distinguish it from the earlier photo. In both cases, the photographers rotated the camera 90 degrees so the moon is at the bottom of the picture, making it easier for us to relate to the familiar scene of a sunset or moonrise, except that's our home in the distance, not the foreground.

The new photo is much darker than the original, perhaps an unintended but accurate reflection of the less optimistic times we're living in. The actual reason is the different relative positions of the sun, Earth, and moon, casting larger shadows at different angles than during the previous mission. The Earth is also already halfway behind the moon in this photo. That's either a deliberate composition choice, or simply a matter of timing as the Integrity capsule swung behind the moon, sending humans farther away from Earth than ever before, 252,756 miles, breaking the distance record Apollo 13 set in 1970.