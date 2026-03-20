Tesla Dodges 2-Million-Car Recall

Chrysler has a new dad, in the form of former Dodge head Matt McAlear. His job? Do something with Chrysler. Anything, really. Just make it a halfway viable brand, one with perhaps even two cars. From Automotive News:

Four years ago, Chrysler unveiled an electric crossover concept, the Airflow, at the CES tech showcase and declared plans to drop gasoline engines by 2028.

Chrysler parent Stellantis had just brought in Chris Feuell to lead the brand in a new direction after years with little product: the aging 300 sedan and a minivan sold under two different names.

The Airflow was supposed to suggest bigger things on the horizon for Chrysler, as Feuell worked to clear away the murkiness that had clouded its future.

But Chrysler's first EV, set to debut in 2025, never arrived, and Feuell is now out as the brand's CEO. Stellantis is reworking its broader strategy under new leadership, and Chrysler is back in a familiar place — surrounded by questions about its identity and product timeline.

Dodge chief Matt McAlear this month took charge of Chrysler, which has dropped its all-EV strategy and let its lineup dwindle to nothing beyond the Pacifica.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa told reporters at the Detroit Auto Show in January that the company will invest in Chrysler. What those investments will yield remains to be seen, but dealers have ideas about what the brand can be.