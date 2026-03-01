Your Average Sedan Can Tow Surprisingly Well

There are a few things to know before towing with your sedan. First, you need to know if your car even has a trailer hitch. It's usually pretty obvious, as they're typically seen sticking out from the back of the car. However, some cars offer retractable hitches that hide away when they're not in use, like the Volvo V60 Cross Country (yes, that's a wagon, but it's based on a sedan). If your car doesn't have a trailer hitch, it's always possible to add one, but it behooves you to make sure you get one from the manufacturer, so you know it's safe.

Another thing you need to know, and this one might seem obvious, is how much your sedan can tow. When in doubt, check the owner's manual. A Toyota Camry can only tow 1,000 pounds, but the smaller, less powerful Corolla can tow 1,500 pounds. The V8-powered Chrysler 300 is also limited to just 1,000 pounds. However, a 2025 Volvo S60, with its four-cylinder engine, can tow a maximum of 2,000 pounds. The Volkswagen Arteon can do the same.

The last bit of homework you need to do is to find out whether your car's towing capacity is for trailers with or without brakes. Trailer brakes help you slow down, so your car's brakes aren't handling all of the additional weight on their own. Not every trailer has its own brakes, and state requirements can vary for how much the trailer's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) can be before it needs its own brakes.So check your vehicle's owner's manual to see if it specifies trailer brakes.