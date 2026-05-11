The Griffith 200 Wasn't Just A Tiny Car With A Big Engine, It Was The World's Fastest

Take a small car, and put a big engine in it. It's a recipe that has worked time and time again for thrill-seeking gearheads, and perhaps most notably in the case of the Shelby Cobra. In this instance, Carroll Shelby took the lightweight AC Ace — a rare British sports car with killer good looks — slotted a sizable Ford V8 under the hood, and voilà , the Shelby Cobra was born. A masterclass of how American muscle could enhance a quintessential British sports car.

However, U.S. car dealer Jack Griffith, a friend of Carroll, thought he could out-Shelby the man himself, by building what he claimed was the "world's fastest production automobile". As the story goes, Griffith got hold of some TVR Grantura chassis through TVR importer Dick Monnich, slung a small-block Ford V8 under the hood of each, and began figuring out how to make it work as a small-scale production model.

This was no technical masterpiece, but it was brilliant in its own simplicity. As standard, the Griffith 200 kicked out 192 horsepower from its 289. That grunt was sent to the rear wheels via a 4-speed manual transmission. For buyers with a little extra cash, an additional 75 horses was available, courtesy of a high-performance 289 lump. These are exciting numbers regardless, but couple that power with a fibreglass shell and skinny tires, the result is a wild 1,900-pound sports car that the Griffith Motor Company claimed was the fastest production car anywhere at that time.