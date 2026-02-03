8 Rare British Sports Cars With Killer Good Looks

Imagine ten British cars, without thinking of Land Rovers. Chances are, you thought of the Mini and most of the others were sports cars. It's hardly surprising, given that the British auto industry is synonymous with sports cars, bringing us numerous fun-to-drive coupes, GTs and roadsters.

Now, of course, Great Britain hasn't produced as many sports cars in recent years. But do we need to remind you of the excellent Lotus Emira that apologizes to nobody? Or the handsome and brutish Aston Martin DB12 that certainly wasn't made for introverts? Maybe you prefer the insane Ariel Atom? Or you crave the retro charm of Caterhams and Morgans? Whichever type of sports car you're into, the British auto industry has a lot to offer.

However, there is no question that the glory days of the British sports car have passed. In the past, you had the usual, popular MGBs, Triumphs, and Austin-Healeys, but also fringe automakers that you probably didn't know existed. These small companies produced excellent fun-to-drive machines, most of which are unknown today due to limited production.

In this piece, we'll celebrate eight rare British sports cars with killer good looks, without mentioning the usual suspects. Sure, the Jaguar E-Type is gorgeous and the Aston Martin DB5 is iconic. Still, we think they've both already sucked enough oxygen from automotive history and we're now giving some of it back to British sports cars unfairly left out of history books. Let's dig in!