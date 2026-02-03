8 Rare British Sports Cars With Killer Good Looks
Imagine ten British cars, without thinking of Land Rovers. Chances are, you thought of the Mini and most of the others were sports cars. It's hardly surprising, given that the British auto industry is synonymous with sports cars, bringing us numerous fun-to-drive coupes, GTs and roadsters.
Now, of course, Great Britain hasn't produced as many sports cars in recent years. But do we need to remind you of the excellent Lotus Emira that apologizes to nobody? Or the handsome and brutish Aston Martin DB12 that certainly wasn't made for introverts? Maybe you prefer the insane Ariel Atom? Or you crave the retro charm of Caterhams and Morgans? Whichever type of sports car you're into, the British auto industry has a lot to offer.
However, there is no question that the glory days of the British sports car have passed. In the past, you had the usual, popular MGBs, Triumphs, and Austin-Healeys, but also fringe automakers that you probably didn't know existed. These small companies produced excellent fun-to-drive machines, most of which are unknown today due to limited production.
In this piece, we'll celebrate eight rare British sports cars with killer good looks, without mentioning the usual suspects. Sure, the Jaguar E-Type is gorgeous and the Aston Martin DB5 is iconic. Still, we think they've both already sucked enough oxygen from automotive history and we're now giving some of it back to British sports cars unfairly left out of history books. Let's dig in!
Jensen 541 (1954 – 1959)
You probably already know about the Jensen Interceptor, and you may have seen it on "Top Gear." We like its transatlantic looks — part American, part British. But we love its Chrysler 6.3-liter V8 with 325 hp.
Here, however, we'll be focusing on an earlier Jensen grand tourer — the 541. Carrying traditional British elegance along with purposeful sports car looks — similar to the Mercedes-Benz SL Gullwing – the 541 is a sight to behold. The details are spot on, too. The Jensen 541 had an active, swiveling grille flap, just like today's high-end vehicles. The flap gave the front end a classier look when closed and helped to lessen aerodynamic drag. When the engine needed cooling, the flap opened to allow airflow. Remember, this is 1954 we're talking about! And from 1957, Jensen even equipped higher-spec versions of the 541 with four-wheel disc brakes, which were a novelty feature at the time.
For propulsion, Jensen opted for a 4.0-liter inline-6 from Austin, producing 130 hp and 209 lb-ft of torque — far from impressive. However, Jensen used fiberglass for the body, so the 541 weighed just 2,980 pounds. As a result, the elegant GT sprinted to 60 in 10.7 seconds and had a top speed of 115 mph. For 1957, Jensen boosted the engine output to 150 hp in the high-performance 541-R model, which sprinted from 0 to 60 in 10.1 seconds and reached a top speed of 125 mph. In 1960, Jensen introduced the facelifted 541-S, which had a regular grille and a clunkier design. It also weighed more and came with a slower automatic transmission.
Peerless GT (1957 – 1960)
Ferrari won the 1958 24 Hours of Le Mans race with its 250 TR58 racing machine, but another car stole the headlines. The giant killer born in Slough took a class win after emerging in prototype form less than a year prior.
The Peerless GT was a true overachiever, but crucially, it also brought us a stunning road-going machine. It's an exercise in good sports car design, with an aggressive front end dominated by a gaping grille and accentuated headlight housings. The side profile is uninterrupted and sleek, with fins in the rear giving it dynamism and character. The multi-spoke wheels only add to the character and give off Aston Martin DB5 vibes. Oh, and we haven't mixed things up — the GT is not produced by the early 1900s American manufacturer called Peerless. Still, the company's Slough plant was used to manufacture Peerless vehicles before.
Underneath, the Peerless GT featured a spaceframe chassis. However, Peerless founders Jimmy Byrnes and Bernie Rodger wanted to create a larger vehicle that would accommodate four passengers. So, they made the GT six inches longer and gave it a five-inch wider track. Even the De Dion rear axle design was chosen thanks to its space-saving properties, though it also aided in handling.
The body was made from lightweight fiberglass. However, this was done out of necessity — Peerless couldn't afford the tooling for a steel body. Meanwhile, the 2.0-liter engine was the same as in the Triumph TR3. The four-popper produced 100 hp and propelled the GT to a top speed of nearly 110 mph.
Gordon-Keeble GK1 (1964 – 1967)
American V8 muscle, Giorgetto Giugiaro styling, and a coach-built body by Bertone — the Gordon-Keeble GK1 has all the hallmarks of a great British grand tourer, and a design that stood the test of time. Giugiaro's influence is evident in the clean, elegant lines, which give the GK1 a timeless, understated look. Still, the vicious-looking front end with those frowning headlights injects some aggression, broadcasting the massive horsepower under the bonnet.
Unlike the Peerless GT, however, the GK1 performs as well as it looks. John Gordon, who previously worked for the Peerless/Warwick Car Company, and Jim Keeble, an engineer who had experience with American V8 engines, wanted to create a British sports car that would push the performance envelope. So, they used Chevy's small-block 327-cubic-inch (5.35-liter) V8, which was good for 300 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque. Torque was channeled to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission. The result? 0-60 in just 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 139 mph. In 1964, this was Ferrari fast.
Still, Gordon and Keeble also made sure the GK1 had the traditional British driving signature. So, the Keeble-designed chassis was made from square tubular steel, which gave the GK1 excellent rigidity. The independent front suspension, de Dion rear axle, and four-wheel disc brakes ensured stability and safety. Meanwhile, the thick, double-skinned fiberglass bodywork ensured durability and lightness.
Overall, the Gordon-Keeble GK1 was a worthy competitor to the Aston Martin DB5. However, Gordon-Keeble produced just 99 units before shutting down, making the GK1 incredibly rare. It's still relatively cheap today, though, starting at around $30,000. The engine and gearbox are easy to maintain, too!
Swallow Doretti (1954 – 1955)
The Triumph TR2 was a fine example of an affordable 1950s British sports car. It was lightweight and compact, reasonably powerful, and practical for its size. Heck, it even competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Most importantly, it was relatively accessible.
What the TR2 wasn't, though, was good-looking. Fortunately, the Swallow Coachbuilding Company improved the styling dramatically with its own take on the model, called the Doretti. Swallow's version looks significantly sleeker, with a well-designed front end and refined side profile. Every line on the Doretti fits perfectly, making it look like it was sculpted from clay.
The proportions were different from the TR2 as well. Apart from the unique bodywork, the Doretti featured a Swallow-built tubular chassis and longer wheelbase. This allowed the coachbuilding company to position the engine further back, almost like in a front-mid configuration. As a result, the hood appeared longer, giving the Doretti a more graceful appearance. The fact that Swallow built the outer bodywork from aluminum only adds to its charisma. With only 276 units built from 1954 to 1955, and fewer than 80 left, the Swallow Doretti is also a rare machine; pristine examples command prices well into six figures.
Whether the streamlined, aluminum bodywork made the Doretti faster than the TR2 is anyone's guess. Unsurprisingly, Swallow didn't provide performance figures back in the day. Still, the car carries the same 2.0-liter engine from Triumph's affordable sports car, mated to a four-speed manual with overdrive. With 90 hp on tap, the inline-4 brought the TR2 to 60 in 12 seconds and a top speed of 107 mph.
Jaguar XK120 by Pinin Farina (1955)
The E-Type is Jaguar's most popular car and, according to Enzo Ferrari, the most beautiful car ever. He apparently said that in 1961 – six years before Alfa Romeo introduced our favorite, the otherworldly 33 Stradale. It's one of our readers' favorite Italian cars, too.
But there is another Jaguar that might also steal the crown from the E-Type — the XK120 by Carrozzeria Pinin Farina. It's a one-off, so perhaps that's the reason why it's never mentioned. Still, it's a stunner, even over 70 years after being shown at the 1955 Geneva Motor Show. Yes, the regular XK120 was also a good-looking car, but Pinin Farina's take is way more mature and modern. The legendary coachbuilding company integrated the front fenders into the doors and the rear of the car, creating a cohesive plane across the sides. It looks much sleeker this way. More muscular as well. No wonder modern GTs still follow the same formula!
Oh, and the XK120 by Pinin Farina has the performance to match its stunning looks. Pinin Farina has chosen the high-output SE (Special Equipment) 3.4-liter inline-6, which produced 180 hp. It was enough to crown the XK120 roadster as the world's fastest production car at launch, with a top speed of 120 mph. It's not coincidental — that's where the "120" in the name comes from.
AC Aceca (1954 – 1963)
Yes, this is the same company that has built the AC Cobra. Still, the legendary roadster is also part-American. It was based on AC's Ace, sure, but improved significantly by Carroll Shelby — the mythical American automotive designer. Chances are you already know that story, but here is another car based on the Ace you probably never heard of. The Aceca doesn't hide a V8 under the hood and surely wasn't touched by Mr. Shelby. But it's undoubtedly one of the most handsome grand tourers from the 1950s.
Just look at how that sweeping, continuous roofline tapers to the rear. Or the line that connects the headlights to the taillights. Heck, there is even symmetry — look at how the long hood tapers to the large, recessed grille. The proportions — spot on. It's a simple design, yes, but it's done masterfully. Put simply, there is no angle that does a disservice to the Aceca.
AC didn't offer the grand tourer with American V8 power. Initially, the Aceca was available with an antiquated AC Weller Light Six engine. The 2.0-liter inline-6 unit produced just 85 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque. Still, it only had to move 1,973 pounds, so the Aceca could still reach respectable 103 mph. Things changed dramatically in 1956, though, when AC opted for Bristol's modern 2.0-liter inline-6, which delivered 102 hp and 123 lb-ft of torque, raising the top speed to 115 mph. Both versions are rare beasts; AC produced 151 units with its own engine and 169 more with Bristol power.
Bristol Fighter (2004 – 2011)
Yeah, that's the same Bristol that borrowed the engine for the AC Aceca. Sadly, the legendary British sports car maker officially went into liquidation in 2020, though things had appeared to be looking up in 2016 when it introduced the Bullet one-off prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It's a shame, because some of its modern cars were more than a match for the competition.
The Bristol Fighter, for instance, offered a unique grand-touring experience, powered by a Dodge Viper V10. Still, Bristol equipped the massive 8.0-liter engine with its own camshaft, ending up with 525 hp — much higher than the 450 hp of the last Viper with the 8.0-liter engine. It was enough for a top speed of 210 mph — much higher than Viper's 180 mph — and a 0-60 time of only 4 seconds.
Still, the Fighter was never built to compete with the Viper. Instead, Bristol wanted to deliver luxurious high-speed travel, rather than an engaging one. So, the focus was on maximizing aerodynamics. The Fighter was shaped to cheat the wind, with a sleek, teardrop form. Moreover, it was a full 5 inches narrower than the Viper! As a result, the drag coefficient was just 0.28 Cd. To enhance high-speed refinement, Bristol also installed longer gearing in the six-speed manual transmission. Even so, the Fighter also handled corners well, thanks to the 48:52 weight distribution and low curb weight of around 3,300 pounds.
We also think it rocked killer good looks. The headlights might be too small, but the overall shape of the Fighter is quite stunning, with a particularly sleek and dynamic side profile. The chef's kiss: Gullwing doors!
TVR Typhon (2000 – 2006)
TVR was founded right after WWII, just like Bristol and many other British sports car makers. Unlike its contemporaries, TVR is still alive, having announced the all-electric Griffith based on the V8 Griffith a few years ago. At the turn of the millennium, however, the company's R&D department worked at full steam to deliver a Le Mans racecar and high-performance road cars.
The result — high-speed machines that still defy belief today. The Typhon grand tourer, in particular, was exceptionally advanced and fast for its time. Notably, it featured a super-rigid aluminum honeycomb chassis, full carbon fiber bodywork, and adjustable dampers. Oh, and it was also powered by a 4.2-liter supercharged inline-6, good for 585 hp and 467 lb-ft of torque. That's a lot in a car that weighs just 2,337 pounds, so the Typhon sprinted to 60 in just 3.8 seconds and achieved a top speed of 215 mph. TVR also produced two Le Mans homologation specials on the same chassis. The T440R packed a naturally aspirated 4.2-liter inline-6 with 440 hp and was more of a driver-focused vehicle.
Then there is the way it looks. The Typhon has no straight line on its bodywork — only fluid shapes. The wraparound windshield and tapering rear window only accentuate the biological look, giving the Typhon a dazzling side profile. The headlights and taillights also deserve special mention. They are evidently punched directly into the bodywork — no housing necessary. It's a rather uncommon approach, one that gives the Typhon a more organic, porous look. Yes, people with trypophobia might find it unsettling, but it does make the Typhon quite unique.