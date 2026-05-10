Why Shriners Drive Those Little Cars

If a fully grown man in a playful costume drives past in a tiny little car, you're probably going to stop and stare. We're not referring to your weird neighbor in a Smart Roadster — incidentally one of the greatest small cars of all time – but rather Shriners. More specifically the tiny cars they seem to pilot at almost every town parade you've ever attended. You shouldn't feel bad for looking. They actually want you to stop and stare – that's kind of the whole point.

See, Shriners (of Shriners International) operate within a fraternity that's dedicated to providing care for families and children in need. The first Shriners Children's Hospital was established back in 1922, and now there are 22 locations across three countries, available to families of children who need help, regardless of their ability to pay.

A bold and admirable act of philanthropy, but not one that's free to operate. Shriners Children's relies mostly on donations to survive effectively, and so fundraising is a hugely important part of being a Shriner. The guys within the fraternity figure, what better way to raise awareness and publicity for the cause, than to don a Fez and drive around in tiny cars?

It's a wonderfully unique way to stand out, and it no doubt brightens the day of many parade attendees. While the mission is admirable, this is Jalopnik, so allow us to momentarily distract ourselves from the mission and instead shine a curious spotlight onto these tiny cars.