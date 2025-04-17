You Should Build Yourself A Little Go Kart From Flea Market Parts This Weekend

If you started with a pile of junk you picked up at any average flea market in America, including a chainsaw, a hand truck, a toolbox, a circular saw blade, and a little Razor Powerwing push scooter, could you turn it into a running and driving go kart over the course of a weekend? That's the challenge that the small-bore maniacs at Cars And Cameras set out for themselves, and by golly they made it happen, too. Given a welder and enough bad ideas, you can absolutely drive yourself around with a small 1.8-horsepower two-stroke motor.

It's a bit optimistic to call this thing a go kart, because it isn't exactly fast or good or safe, but it does exist and it does move under its own power. If you wanted a bare-bones toy that might kill you on a good day, built for a couple hundred bucks and a few hours of labor, this is definitely the way to do it. Just make sure your chainsaw chain and saw blade brake disk have some strong guards on them to keep it safe.