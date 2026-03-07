5 Vintage Cars Other Than '32 Fords That Would Make Fantastic Hot Rods
It's not like the roads are littered with hot rods, far from it. In fact, each time you see a hot rod out in the wild, it's a cool experience — even the best factory hot rods are few and far between. But it's a very different story at car shows. Seemingly, every other hot rod is a '30s Ford — some shows are even specific to the model — which takes away some of the magic.
Sure, a '32 Ford is a cool machine and an epic base for a hot rod, but if you're building something from the ground up, wouldn't it be cooler to go for something a little different from the norm? After all, there are heaps of cool alternatives out there, and the overuse of these '30s Fords has caused the prices of good, unmodified examples to soar as well.
In an effort to prove that your funds and creative genius would be better spent elsewhere, we've highlighted five alternatives to the obvious Blue-Oval answer. This doesn't mean they are models that have escaped the hot rod treatment so far — they are just less obvious choices than the '32. So if you're tired of Blue Ovals, Chevy 350 lumps, and TurboHydramatics, take a look at our selection below.
Studebaker Rockne three-window coupe
Much like the famed Fords of the 1930s, these three-window Studebaker coupes are popular with the hot-rodding crowd. In fact, finding a survivor in its original state is quite a tall order in 2026 – those that have made it this far tend to have already been through the hands of hot rodders over the last 95 years or so.
Everything about the Rockne is perfect for hot-rodding, from the simple design and flowing fenders, to the well-proportioned chassis. They aren't common, and when well-finished examples do come up for sale, it's not unusual for them to command upwards of $50,000. Of course, it all depends on how they are finished, but if a bright paint job is present, with some chrome wheels wrapped in the right rubber and a thunderous big-block V8, then $50,000 isn't out of the question.
Larger Rockne models of more traditional sedan body styles make for popular hot rod bases also, and while they lack the slightly more desirable style of any three-window coupe, they at least trade for a little less. Original models can be secured for below $10,000, while finished hot rods typically command between $20,000 and $30,000, depending upon the specifics of each example.
Volkswagen Beetle
There are very few things, let alone cars, that have been produced in numbers that can match that of the original Volkswagen Beetle. While production of the original Beetle has ceased, the love for this model certainly has not, and Beetle fans love to get busy with their wrenches. Sure, there are plenty of well-preserved original models out there for purists to enjoy, but many have also transformed Beetles into beach buggies, Baja racers, and yes, even hot rods.
The Beetle doesn't have much going for it in its standard guise, but you can get creative by installing bigger air-cooled engines, such as a classic Porsche lump, or you can get really adventurous and cram a big-block V8 under the metalwork – the world's your oyster here.
Some prefer to keep the Beetle's iconic silhouette fairly untouched, while others look to echo the styles of typical '30s hot rods, by lopping off the front fenders, finding somewhere to mount a larger engine, and coupling skinny front tires with chunky rears. The aftermarket supply of parts is huge, and there are plenty of cool old accessories to pick from too — such as rear wheel spats and even built-in coffee makers — so finding parts to make your hot rod dreams come true should at least be possible without too much custom fabrication. Arguably the greatest benefit of the Beetle's plentifulness is that it can be a genuine budget-friendly way to enter the world of hot rods, with some folk proving it's entirely possible to build a Beetle hot rod for as little as $1,500.
Second-generation Ford F-100 pickup truck
The great thing about hot-rodding is that the scene is really rather forgiving. Sure, there will likely be purists who believe every detail has to be done a certain way to be deserving of their praise, but hot rods can be built from almost anything, tailored to the owner's specific tastes and interests.
So with that in mind, why not ignore traditional bases such as little three-window coupes, and instead pick the original backbone of America — the Ford F-100. Early generations of the F-Series truck are quite petite in comparison to the high-flying, crew-cab, extended-bed F-Everythings of today, and that makes them prime targets for a light dose of the hot rod treatment.
There is plenty of room under the hood for something a little more potent than the original eight-cylinder offerings, the interior can be tarted up with aftermarket gauges and a custom retrim, plus the bed can be finished with mirror-like details. To achieve the right stance, big chrome wheels can be tucked under the standard arches, while some custom fabrication can take care of the ride height to ensure it sits as low as possible.
The great news is, while later iterations of the F-Series family can fetch heady heights, early F-100 trucks still fly under the radar at auctions, especially if you pick up a six-cylinder model in preparation for something a little more meaningful to be swapped in.
1933 to 1936 Willys Coupe
There is nothing out of the ordinary here, as the Willys Coupe has been a popular model to hot rod for decades now. Still, that doesn't make it any less of an interesting alternative to the '32 Ford.
It's also easy to see why the Willys is so perfect in the eyes of hot rodders. Its diminutive shape is well-proportioned, with sweeping fenders, a low roofline, and a forward-slanting grille that ensures the car sports an aggressive stance even when stationary, especially when the ride height has been addressed.
A quick chop of the roof provides this five-window coupe with everything it needs to draw crowds and command attention, especially when coupled with a sparkling paint job and some mirror-finish alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is as minimalist as you might expect from a '30s car, so a re-trim, modern gauges, and striking steering wheel are all that's needed to transform it. The later Willys Coupe is also a remarkably popular option for hot-rodding, although if achieving a similar look to the '32 Ford is what you're after, then it's the 1933 to 1936 model you'll need. Seldom do these cars come up for sale, especially in original condition, but smart examples of the '37 to '41 models generally fetch anywhere between $40,000 and $80,000 as finished hot rods.
Austin Seven
The humble Austin Seven is not only one of the most beloved British cars ever made, but it is also to the Brits what the Ford Model T was to America. And while the historic Blue Oval has been transformed and transfigured into various hot rod guises over the years, the old-school Austin is instead more commonly converted into a low-slung racer.
However, it need not be that way. The Austin shares many qualities with the Model T — such as a chassis that is easily adapted, various body styles and accessories which can be tweaked, included, or dropped to enhance the design, plus the ability to sport a more aggressive mill under the hood. The latter is vital for hot rodders, as the original units were barely enough to get around town, let alone impressing at the traffic lights.
While the Seven is most commonly enjoyed in the U.K. as a cheap and cheerful classic, or back-to-basics racer, it hasn't stopped folks from at least experimenting with the hot rod style. There is evidence that Seven owners have been modifying these cars with American influence for decades, with many opting to keep the patinated bodies and rock a rat rod style. Keeping with the British theme, the Buick-penned Rover V8, with its 3.5-liter capacity, has proven a popular option for those seeking out hot rod performance and soundtracks. With both the Seven and the V8 being plentiful, this also strikes us as a great way to enjoy classic hot rod life without spending '32 Ford money.