5 Vintage Cars Other Than '32 Fords That Would Make Fantastic Hot Rods

It's not like the roads are littered with hot rods, far from it. In fact, each time you see a hot rod out in the wild, it's a cool experience — even the best factory hot rods are few and far between. But it's a very different story at car shows. Seemingly, every other hot rod is a '30s Ford — some shows are even specific to the model — which takes away some of the magic.

Sure, a '32 Ford is a cool machine and an epic base for a hot rod, but if you're building something from the ground up, wouldn't it be cooler to go for something a little different from the norm? After all, there are heaps of cool alternatives out there, and the overuse of these '30s Fords has caused the prices of good, unmodified examples to soar as well.

In an effort to prove that your funds and creative genius would be better spent elsewhere, we've highlighted five alternatives to the obvious Blue-Oval answer. This doesn't mean they are models that have escaped the hot rod treatment so far — they are just less obvious choices than the '32. So if you're tired of Blue Ovals, Chevy 350 lumps, and TurboHydramatics, take a look at our selection below.