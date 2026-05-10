You May Not Be Familiar With This Tire Brand, But Consumer Reports Ranks It Above Pirelli

Unless you are constantly swapping from beater to beater, or opting for a new-car lease every year, the chances are that paying for tires is a semi-regular part of your maintenance regime. While budget-conscious shoppers, or those who really don't commute much, might be tempted to shell out only for cheap brand names and lower-quality tires, the rest of us generally want to choose something that inspires confidence. After all, tires are the only part of the car that connects to the road, and if you're behind the wheel of a 5,000-pound SUV, hurtling down highways every day, a nice set of Michelins or Pirellis beneath you can make all the difference.

However, there are other solid options out there, even if they don't carry the same weight as legacy brands. Independent tests are a solid way to determine which new tire brands genuinely are worth considering over the tried-and-trusted brands that normally carry a price premium, and, according to Consumer Reports (CR), Vredestein is one such brand. This isn't a tire brand that's popped up out of nowhere overnight, but it certainly isn't a household name, which is why it might come as a shock to find that CR actually rates Vredestein's tires higher than they do those of Pirelli. CR didn't precisely state in which areas Vredestein outperformed Pirelli, but it did recommend all seven types of tires tested and noted that the brand regularly sits near the top of any category it finds itself within.