You May Not Be Familiar With This Tire Brand, But Consumer Reports Ranks It Above Pirelli
Unless you are constantly swapping from beater to beater, or opting for a new-car lease every year, the chances are that paying for tires is a semi-regular part of your maintenance regime. While budget-conscious shoppers, or those who really don't commute much, might be tempted to shell out only for cheap brand names and lower-quality tires, the rest of us generally want to choose something that inspires confidence. After all, tires are the only part of the car that connects to the road, and if you're behind the wheel of a 5,000-pound SUV, hurtling down highways every day, a nice set of Michelins or Pirellis beneath you can make all the difference.
However, there are other solid options out there, even if they don't carry the same weight as legacy brands. Independent tests are a solid way to determine which new tire brands genuinely are worth considering over the tried-and-trusted brands that normally carry a price premium, and, according to Consumer Reports (CR), Vredestein is one such brand. This isn't a tire brand that's popped up out of nowhere overnight, but it certainly isn't a household name, which is why it might come as a shock to find that CR actually rates Vredestein's tires higher than they do those of Pirelli. CR didn't precisely state in which areas Vredestein outperformed Pirelli, but it did recommend all seven types of tires tested and noted that the brand regularly sits near the top of any category it finds itself within.
A lesser-known name doesn't always mean a subpar product
We said Vredestein didn't just jump out of nowhere, and we meant it — this Danish tire brand first started sticking tires on cars back in 1912, and bicycles 2 years prior, so you'd imagine the folk behind the name know a thing or two about making black circles by now. Still, Pirelli beat the Dutch brand to business by some decades, so in the eyes of Italian stalwarts, Vredestein may very much still qualify as the new kid on the block.
Vredestein credits much of its success to its European roots. Sure, a good tire could be made anywhere, but Vredestein says the wide range of road surfaces and qualities throughout Europe, in addition to the unpredictability of the weather there, has enabled it to develop tires that are adaptable and versatile. Furthermore, while manufacturing has traditionally taken place in the Netherlands, and continues to do so, a huge investment, courtesy of owners 'Apollo Tyres, into a new high-tech Hungarian factory back in 2017 has allowed Vredestein to fight fit at the very top of the market.
So, a rich history and modern facilities have helped Vredestein in building a solid name for itself, and industry experts tend to agree. Industry reviewers state the firm develops durable tires for a wide range of use cases, with unique tread patterns, and recently, the brand has even begun to look into more eco-conscious choices for rubber production.
Vredestein's real strength lies in its product range
All of the above is great, and no doubt contributed to CR's decision to rank them above Pirelli. However, Vredestein would never be able to take on industry giants such as Pirelli without developing a vast range of products, which it has done.
From the longest-lasting SUV tires through to the best bang-for-buck tires, Vredestein seemingly has a product for most needs. Checking out some of the rankings on a variety of different Vredestein tires on TyreReviews gives a clearer idea of what owners value most in its products. Buyers liked the dry grip and stability of Vredestein's extreme-performance summer tire, the Ultrac Vorti, while Vredestein's Sprint Classic tire performed strongly in terms of comfort. There is also the Sprint Classic, which boasts an era-correct tread pattern so as not to detract from the aesthetics of a '50s or '60s sports car.
CR certainly didn't rank Pirelli poorly, so while Vredestein clinched a higher result this time, there is certainly no need to dismiss Pirelli products. However, what's clear is that Vredestein tires certainly deserve to be in the running when next picking out a set of quality tires.