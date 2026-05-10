The Differences Between Trailer Tires And Regular Passenger Car Tires

Trailer tires are of a different breed than passenger car tires. Also known as Special Trailer (ST) tires, they are built stiffer to enable higher load capacity, hold more air pressure, and mitigate sidewall flexing, which helps reduce trailer sway. They are often constructed from tougher steel belts and substantial wires for maximum strength. Besides that, trailer tires are constructed from compounds with more antioxidants to resist the damaging effects of UV rays, sunlight, and ozone that may lead to premature dry rot.

Unlike car or SUV tires with softer, more flexible sidewalls designed to absorb bumps, trailer tires are designed to do the opposite. That doesn't make them inferior, though, since a stiffer sidewall mitigates compression or deflection, enabling them to literally stand tall under load. Just as an underinflated tire accumulates more heat, the rigid construction of trailer tires helps keep them cooler on long hauls. ST tires also have shallower treads than car tires — where new passenger car tires have average tread depths of 10/32 to 11/32 inches, trailer tires start at around 8/32 of an inch, and that's not a bad thing.

Shallow treads equate to less rolling resistance and tread squirm while under load. The contact patch or tread footprint – the part of the tire that's touching the road at any given moment — would typically twist and squirm as it steers and rolls down the road in response to the vehicle's weight. Trailer tires are designed for carrying loads and not to steer or power the vehicle, and their robust sidewalls that resist deflection make them less likely to buckle, compress, or squirm.