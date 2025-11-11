How To Survive A Tire Blowout On The Highway

If you've never had a tire blowout before, it's easy to underestimate how scary it feels. The entire car jerks, and your first instinct is to slam the brakes. Don't. Braking during a blowout actually makes things worse, because it can cause the wheels to lock up, leading to a loss of vehicle control. Instead, you're supposed to stay calm and avoid panicking.

Next, keep steering straight, and gradually ease off the accelerator until the car slows down naturally. Once the vehicle is stable, you can turn on your hazard lights and pull over. Now, you can catch your breath and take a sigh of relief. It sounds simple, but in the moment, it can be extremely chaotic.

Then, the adrenaline fades and is replaced by a shaky sense of disbelief -– as well as the awful realization that you're about to spend some time changing a tire on your daily driver, in traffic. Hopefully, you're well equipped with emergency tools. Otherwise, call roadside assistance.