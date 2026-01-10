Ever Notice That Scoop Under Semi-Trucks? Here's What It's For

The semi-truck was invented in 1898 to transport the earliest American cars, but it has advanced mightily since in both design and performance. Particularly in how to deal with the energy-sapping effect of aerodynamic drag, which is a major issue. In fact, a 1975 study in Automotive Engineering, reported by NASA, found that up to 18 tons of air per mile is displaced by a semi pulling a trailer at highway speeds. Picture something similar to a giant wake a large ship would make, but instead it's air.

While a big rig may look as aerodynamic as a giant brick on wheels, there are actually several modifications, such as roof fairings and specialized bumpers, working to reduce drag and improve efficiency. One of the more unusual can be seen underneath some trailers, looking like a giant backward scoop. Companies like SmartTruck have designed these products to counteract problem areas of low-pressure air that create drag as a semi travels down the highway.

The big scoop on the UnderTray system funnels air toward the rear of the trailer. The shape of the scoop is deliberate, pointing rushing air down as it travels under the trailer, so that it flows underneath the rear suspension system. Not only does this improve aerodynamic flow under the trailer, the scoop directs it into the low-pressure pocket behind the trailer. The result is a 10% improvement in fuel economy, SmartTruck says.