Is There A Best Time Of Year To Buy Tires? That Depends What's In Your Shopping Cart

Timing matters when buying tires, as taking advantage of the best deals all has to do with the changing seasons and the increasing likelihood of getting rebates and discount bundles from tire shops and manufacturers. That's why spring, particularly between March and April, is typically one of the best times to save money on all-season and summer tires.

A couple of important things are happening in spring that influence tire prices. First off, sellers and retailers are moving their old winter inventory to make room for new stock. In addition, car owners in colder climates are switching from their battered winter rubber to the best all-season tires or performance tires. As a result, retailers and manufacturers regularly offer discounts, rebates, and special offers to entice buyers already in the shop.

This makes spring one of the most consistent times of the year to save big on new tires, especially on tires for warmer weather or performance driving, such as all-season tires, summer tires, and high-performance rubber. Of course, not all drivers are shopping for summer tires, and the set already on your car won't wait patiently until the best deals drop. Here's how to plan for the biggest sales of the year while still making sure you have a safe and reliable set of tires on your vehicle.