Clearly, worn tire tread is dangerous. But what does a smart driver do? Monitor tread depth — and not just visually. Using a simple coin to test the tread or buying a measuring gauge can help you see the warning signs long before the tire is dead.

The old-school penny test is still one of the simplest ways to find out if your tires are toast. Flip a penny upside down and stick it into the tire's groove. If you can see the top of Lincoln's head, congrats because you've hit 2/32 inches of tread, and it's time to start shopping for new tires. If Lincoln's hairline is hiding, you've still got a little tire life left. But legal doesn't mean safe. Below 4/32 inches, your stopping distance spikes, and hydroplaning becomes way too easy. That's where the quarter test comes in handy. Drop in George Washington headfirst, and if you can see his scalp, you're below 4/32 inches and running on limited traction.

If you're penniless (it's understandable, as new cars are too expensive), check for tread wear bars — those little raised strips between the grooves. Once they're flush with the tread, your tires are done. For the most accurate reading, though, grab a tread depth gauge. Check often and in multiple spots. Tires wear unevenly, and your safety literally rides on those few millimeters of rubber.

Lastly, consider your tire choice. Some tires are built to maintain better traction on wet surfaces and come with specialized tread patterns. So, if you live in rainy climate, prioritize those traits when shopping. Consider all-season tires instead of all-terrain tires, as they hit a good sweet spot for all-round use.