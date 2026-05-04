These Companies Could And Should Build A Miata Competitor

Having though about this I changed my mind and now think that VW definitely should do it. Convert the Golf GTI FF drive train to MR, get the rear suspension from an A4 Quattro and build a modern Karmann Ghia from whatever parts there are left on the assembly line. Cheap and efficient.

Suggested by Let me think about this

I am obsessed with this idea. A mid-engine hybrid version with the Tiguan GTE concept's 225-horsepower 1.5-liter and electric all-wheel drive would be totally rad.

By far Alfa Romeo. Sporting soul and exciting engines. Plus their cars are gorgeous.

Suggested by ChaosphereVIII

There is a noticeable lack of exciting Italian cars on the market today. I'd love to see a return of the Alfa spider, especially at an affordable pricepoint. I'm not sure they can do it right now, but I'd love to see them try.

Some bias here since I own one as a toy, but the mini r59 was a legit Miata competitor. Everyone forgets this car ever existed. Mini in its latest iteration would never do one properly – the current crop of Minis is spiritually far different than the r5x generation – but if they wanted to, they could. (This is of course presuming that they would stick in a bimmer motor, since the prince engines are not mass market suitable, and the only way to feasibly own an r59 at this point is to turn your own wrenches – otherwise you're saddled with ferrari-level maintenance costs in a car worth 12 – 15k tops) Second option: the upmarketification of the boxster – the rs models are more 911 than 911s are at this point (!) – has left room for a modern 914 revival.

Suggested by Kihbasn

A sporty Mini roadster would be incredible, but I would actually really love to see Porsche go back to its roots and build an affordable sub-Boxster sports car. Revive the 924 or the 912 and give people a real attainable entry point for the brand.

I would love to see Lotus do a true successor to the original Elan. They're probably the only company that could truly out-Miata the Miata. Besides, the NA Miata was styled after the Elan.



Suggested by Norm DePlume

I'm right there with you, Norm. A proper old-school Lotus return to form absolutely must include an Elan. Definitely the one from the 1960s, not the Isuzu-based one from the 1990s.

Ineos, hey they did the defender.

Suggested by 87Samurai

Has a French company ever built a properly capable two-seat roadster?

Gordon Murray should do it. I recall him saying a couple years ago that he was toying with the idea of a small lightweight and reasonably affordable (whatever that means to a guy making million dollar cars) carbon fiber EV just because he wanted to show the world that it was possible to make one.



Suggested by Let me think about this

The great thing about Gordon is that he'll sell his design to any company that wants to produce it. He's got one on the shelf ready to go. All it takes is a little money, and you've got a sports car design with production intent from a legendary sports and racing car designer.

Ages ago there were rumors BMW was going to do a Z2 – a step below the Z3. This was an opportunity instead for them to dust off another olde English brand name and put a second car in Mini dealerships equally capable of trading on the heritage. Alas...

Suggested by DungBeetle62

BMW could definitely sell a Z2 as its own model, and I would love to see it. That being said, however, BMW owns the rights to the Triumph brand of British sports cars, and that would be an incredible way to revive the brand.