Which Manufacturer Do You Think Could Build The Most Convincing Miata Competitor?

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear mentioned a couple of weeks ago that the company was exploring an affordable sports car in the brand's portfolio of models. He told The Drive that "one of the things that we owe our dealers and owe our consumers are more affordable-price vehicles that not only just get you from point A to point B, but do so with style, attitude, and performance." A new affordable sports car with wheels driven at the rear and a manual transmission sounds incredible, especially if it can undercut the Miata's $30,000-plus starting price. Unfortunately, I agree with my colleague Collin, I don't think Dodge can do it right.

The car market definitely needs another affordable sports car, and that will always be true. The formula for the correct number of affordable sports cars is n+1 where n equals the number of affordable sports cars currently sold. Right now it's pretty much just the Miata and the Toyobaru twins. Both are excellent in their own way, of course, but I'd love to see another flavor from another automaker, or even another country. At one time or another you could find Miata competitors (pretty much any small two-seat convertible) from Alfa Romeo, Lotus, Mercury, Toyota, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi, Pontiac, Saturn, BMW, and Honda. Some were better than others, of course, but now they're all dead. Where have they all gone?

It's your time to make an argument for the company that could best build a new Miata competitor. Maybe it's time for a small electric sports car from Rivian or something? Maybe you think Volkswagen could do it. Or Volvo? Whatever you think, sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.