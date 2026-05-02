Which Manufacturer Do You Think Could Build The Most Convincing Miata Competitor?
Dodge CEO Matt McAlear mentioned a couple of weeks ago that the company was exploring an affordable sports car in the brand's portfolio of models. He told The Drive that "one of the things that we owe our dealers and owe our consumers are more affordable-price vehicles that not only just get you from point A to point B, but do so with style, attitude, and performance." A new affordable sports car with wheels driven at the rear and a manual transmission sounds incredible, especially if it can undercut the Miata's $30,000-plus starting price. Unfortunately, I agree with my colleague Collin, I don't think Dodge can do it right.
The car market definitely needs another affordable sports car, and that will always be true. The formula for the correct number of affordable sports cars is n+1 where n equals the number of affordable sports cars currently sold. Right now it's pretty much just the Miata and the Toyobaru twins. Both are excellent in their own way, of course, but I'd love to see another flavor from another automaker, or even another country. At one time or another you could find Miata competitors (pretty much any small two-seat convertible) from Alfa Romeo, Lotus, Mercury, Toyota, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi, Pontiac, Saturn, BMW, and Honda. Some were better than others, of course, but now they're all dead. Where have they all gone?
It's your time to make an argument for the company that could best build a new Miata competitor. Maybe it's time for a small electric sports car from Rivian or something? Maybe you think Volkswagen could do it. Or Volvo? Whatever you think, sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.
The return of the best Miata competitor?
I've driven a handful of Honda's best products in history, the glorious S2000, and always come away with a ridiculous smile pasted across my face. Of all of them that have ever existed, this is the one that needs to come back. Not only did Honda build a Miata competitor, I think it was the only company in history that has ever succeeded at building a Miata-beater. The S2000 is an incredible car with an incredible engine and chassis, while the Miata makes do with a mediocre engine in an incredible chassis. Unfortunately I'm too tall to drive either every day, so I had to settle for a Porsche 911 instead. Ho hum.
I'm sure Honda doesn't have much motivation to reintroduce this car to the current automobile market, given the current appetite for things like manual transmissions, convertibles, and two-seaters in general, and the economic turmoil surrounding international trade right now. We're not really talking about who could feasibly actually build a Miata competitor, though. The question is which automaker is capable of doing so. My pick is Honda, despite how unlikely it may be. Think about how great it would be with a longitudinal version of the Civic Si's 1.5-liter turbo engine. They might even be able to pull off a limited-edition model supercar version with a Civic Type R motor.
What do you think, do you have me beat? What's your pick for the company that could build the beste MIata competitor? What's your pick and why? Sound off, crew, we're talking the good stuff today!