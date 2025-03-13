How To Pick Up A Motorcycle, Even A Heavy One

It's easier to lift a bike than to hold one up, so your motion once the bike's weight is resting on its wheels should be a single, fluid one. Don't try to throw the bike up in an instant but don't tire yourself out by making the process last longer than it needs to. Back to the bike, turn the bars, grab hold, lift to the wheels, then one fell swoop to get the bike upright.

If you're lucky enough to have dropped the bike on its right side, opposite the kickstand, dropping that before lifting the bike can help make sure you don't overshoot. If not, don't worry — you'll feel the bike getting lighter as more of its weight settles onto its wheels, and you can start to taper off your effort, so you don't go too far. I've used this method to pick up that old GS immediately after running myself ragged at the climbing gym, and I can confirm that it spares you the worst of the soreness that you'd get from other lifting methods. Getting your back into the scoop of the seat, as close to the bike's center of mass as possible, is like doing deadlifts with a hex bar. It shifts effort from your lower back muscles to your quads.

Proper technique makes all the difference in the world when lifting a bike, and a technique that works on tall, heavy ADVs should work on anything. Just keep your body close to the center of the bike, your back straight, and your movements smooth. You'll be back on your ride before you know it.