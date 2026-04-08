Dodge Is The Last Company I Trust To Build A Miata Competitor

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear has previously expressed support for adding an affordable sports car to the lineup. It wasn't an official announcement, but then, this week, he did it again, telling the Drive that "there's absolutely a market for affordability" and that "one of the things that we owe our dealers and owe our consumers are more affordable-price vehicles that not only just get you from point A to point B, but do so with style, attitude, and performance." Sounds sweet, right? An actual American Miata competitor? Hell yeah! The problem is, I just don't think I trust Dodge to actually make it good.

To be clear, I don't mean that Dodge shouldn't try to build a Miata competitor. Every automaker on the planet should try to take on the mighty Miata, and that includes Dodge. I want to live in a world where you can buy a lightweight, affordable roadster at any dealership you walk into, and I promise you that world is better than the current one. Dodge should absolutely build a Miata competitor, make it so good I have no choice but to start my review with the line, "Dodge, I owe you an apology." I really do want to be wrong here.

But even in a world where Stellantis execs were all on board, do I actually think Dodge could build a viable alternative to the next-generation Mazda Miata and deliver it with a starting price below $30,000, as McAlear initially suggested was the goal? Not a chance. They can probably build a roadster that exists, but it will almost definitely end up being markedly worse than the Miata and/or significantly more expensive.

Sure, Dodge has recent experience building the Challenger and the Viper, but the Challenger never had to be light, and the Viper was never meant to be anyone's daily driver. An affordable roadster or coupe, on the other hand, has to be comfortable and practical enough for daily use, even if it's a second or third car for most owners. While also being light, nimble, engaging, fun to drive, fuel-efficient, reliable, and stylish. If that sounds like a tall order, that's because it is.