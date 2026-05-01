These Automakers Should Build New Supercars, According To Our Readers

My favorite cars are the ones that push the boundaries of design and engineering, and it's hard to think of a segment that does those things better than supercars. When money is (usually) no object, and the goal is to create something that looks outrageous and performs even better, the results are typically fantastic. That led me to my question earlier this week, where I asked our audience to tell me which automakers they think should build new supercars.

I said your answers could either be companies that have built many supercars before, or ones that never have, and y'all had a lot of great answers. As is the case with so many of our questions of the day, a lot of you said Mazda as your example, but we've also got representation from companies you'd probably expect to see here, and some you'd never expect, like Subaru. I rounded up my favorite answers here, but there were some other great ones I didn't include, if you'd like to go back and read them all. To all the automakers who are surely reading this, you know what to do. (Make more supercars.)