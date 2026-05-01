These Automakers Should Build New Supercars, According To Our Readers
My favorite cars are the ones that push the boundaries of design and engineering, and it's hard to think of a segment that does those things better than supercars. When money is (usually) no object, and the goal is to create something that looks outrageous and performs even better, the results are typically fantastic. That led me to my question earlier this week, where I asked our audience to tell me which automakers they think should build new supercars.
I said your answers could either be companies that have built many supercars before, or ones that never have, and y'all had a lot of great answers. As is the case with so many of our questions of the day, a lot of you said Mazda as your example, but we've also got representation from companies you'd probably expect to see here, and some you'd never expect, like Subaru. I rounded up my favorite answers here, but there were some other great ones I didn't include, if you'd like to go back and read them all. To all the automakers who are surely reading this, you know what to do. (Make more supercars.)
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi.
What better way to reintroduce themselves as a performance brand?
They'd probably find a way to turn it into a SUV though
Like it or not, if Mitsubishi returns to performance vehicle relevance it'll probably be through high performance offroaders/SUVs. They showed off an Off roader Delica-like concept recently. IMO it'd be really funny for them to return to motorsports with a Dakar prepared off roader Delica Evolution.
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon, Connor Paull
A modern Mitsubishi super-SUV for Dakar racing would be awesome, I always wished they would have built the 2001 Pajero Evolution concept.
Audi
Audi. The world needs an R8 successor.
Audi, because there was a time when the R8 was pretty much the coolest vehicle on planet Earth.
Submitted by: Atomic, JonRob 951
We will apparently be getting a Temerario-based R8 successor soon, which will be great. But it's too bad we never got a diesel supercar based on any of Audi's Le Mans racers, especially since Audi has shown off the Scorpion prototype that would've been just that. I'd be happy with something like the Rosemeyer concept (above), too.
Mazda
Mazda. Let the engineers go nuts, but I picture a mid engine rotary powered monster.
Mazda needs to take the I6 turbo from the CX-90, give the engine designers an infinite money glitch, and make a twin turbo V12 from it. Then make the Miata long enough and wide enough to handle the 700 HP from a 6.6L V12, think Japanese E-Type. I will also accept this insanity in mid engine or rear engined format.
I want to see what Mazda could do if they told the engineers they get to build a $100k Miata. Small-ish, 2-seats, and a targa top. But make it some ridiculous revving engine, insanely lightweight, and just see what kind of clever, world-changing tech they would develop. It could be the 1990 NSX moment 40 years later (by the time it saw market)
I want a Mazda supercar. Miata-like focus on lightness, simplicity and driving feel (and keeping the stick shift), but with a higher budget, performance-oriented tuning, and a moderately more powerful engine. No need to chase power figures or Nurburgring times — just focus on making it as fun as possible, and the rest will come.
Submitted by: Weirdisgood, Jalopnicycle, potbellyjoe, carrercrytharis
It's such a shame the Furai never happened.
Cadillac
Cadillac. They need a true halo car. Not that electric thing they built. They could borrow from the Corvette but should make something different enough that people would not cross shop. Needs to have a luxury lean vs outright performance. Let performance be the vette domain. I envision a successor to XLR, something to rival the Toyota GT coming out. It will only work if they put as much effort into it as toyota did their product.....Heck do what Toyota did and make Blackwing its own sub-brand.
Cadillac. They are in F1, WEC and IMSA plus they teased us with the Cien years ago.
Cadillac needs a supercar. Cadillac is already in IMSA endurance sports car racing, and now (failing) in F1. They need a halo supercar to prove their ambitions to compete on the world stage with Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, etc.
Submitted by: Roberto Arango, Cluck, Old_SLAAB_Guy
I agree with this whole-heartedly, especially now that the C8's performance has gotten so extreme.
Chrysler
chrysler we need an me12 follow up
What if the Chrysler lineup consisted of a minivan and the ME412? Well, it would be amusing.
Submitted by: Scott The Stagehand, GreeN_Gold
Yes!!! Honestly just put the ME Four-Twelve into production as-is.
Nissan
Nissan. A pure sports car above the Skyline could be cool. But I'm still salty about the teased IDx Nismo. The world needs more Miata/86 competitors much more than it needs supercars.
Submitted by: GrannyShifter
An R390 follow-up would be awesome, and I think Nissan's current design language would suit a supercar well.
Honda
To me Honda should always have a halo car NSX-style. A car that tortures 3/4 of the 911 Range at the price of a Carrera S gives them plenty of credibility and hopefully trickles down and reinforces sales of TSX Type S, Integra Type S, CTR, etc.
BUT – I 100% agree with the people saying Cadillac. A company involved in that many racing series needs to have a legit halo car, if only their was a mid engined supercar in the corporate umbrella they could uber-luxe up.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
At this point I don't think we'll ever see a new NSX from Honda, but I'd love to be wrong
Jaguar
Jaguar because why not. They are already a dying brand make terrible choices and will probably not exist in a couple years. Why not do a one last big bang
Submitted by: Gerrit DeBoer
I'll never forgive Jaguar for canceling the C-X75 at the last minute.
BMW
BMW. GenX – the generation that grew up wanting a nice 3-series coupe (to start) or an M3 (one day) has now watched BMW morph into this awful styled conveyance devices with no feel, no authentic emotion (now synthetic sounds, feel, and needing a hybrid system to help haul the weight) and objects of desire turned into objects to lease for three years and then get rid of.
GenX isn't retiring just yet and many of us are now at or are approaching peak earning years. The kids are gone or almost gone, the house could be paid off (HA!!!), and there could be some burnable income that isn't going to a 401(k). BMW – throw us an olive branch and prove it to us again that the BMW that we wanted in the 1980s and 1990s is back. The ones with the classic styling, Teutonic interiors without gaudy flash, high revving engines with a personality to match the sound, and actual steering feel. Something like a new i8 without the complicated systems. Bring us back into the fold because it sucks that now that I can afford a BMW, there isn't anything on the lot (under $100,000) that I want.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Every few years there are rumors about a new BMW supercar or halo sports car, and I really hope it'll finally happen soon.
Volvo
Volvo. I would like to, just once, see Volvo do something not Volvo-y. A V10, mid-engine, awd coupe with a big frunk? The checks write themselves.
Submitted by: Marcus C
God, imagine how good the seats would be!
Subaru
The reputation of Subaru is mostly cars for crunchy, outdoorsy types and flat brim cap wearing wannabes.
Let's see them make a supercar.
Maybe a quad turbo flat 12 with all wheel drive? And give it a height adjustable suspension so it can rip around a track, but put different tires on it and you can blast down a dirt road.
Subaru should go all-in on a true halo car that makes the most of their rally heritage. Not some WRX spin-off, but a ground-up, purpose-built, mid-engine, off-road beast along the lines of the Lancia Stratos or 037, Ford RS200, Porsche Dakar, or Lamborghini Sterrato.
Subaru should use the LC500 platform to make a new SVX. They have the ties to Toyota already. Me from 25 years ago is in love with this idea.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony, Poorsche, Norm DePlume
Yes yes yes, to either of these ideas but especially the mid-engine one.
Chevrolet
Hot Take, but I would love to see Chevrolet – not Cadillac – do proper supercar. Before you say that the C8 ZR1/X offers super/hypercar performance, hear me out:
I'm talking no-compromise, spare-no-expense, McLaren/911 GT3R level engineering and remove the concessions marketed towards the New Balance crowd that's "required" of the Corvette. Meaning, little to no concessions to practicality so it will be fixed-roof and no trunk designed to fit golf clubs. Make it carbon-fiber everything, include active aero, and unlike most other supercars, there would be a manual option.
GM has some of the best chassis engineers in the business, so it would combine otherworldly handling with a daily livable ride. The flat-plane V-8s are already spectacular so these are the only parts that can carry over with few changes. There would be a true Superleggera in the style of a 488 Pista with a barebones interior and true racing seats and even more carbon fiber to bring the curb weight close to GT3/Pista level. Base price might exceed half a million but it would compete with the million-plus cars.
If you think any of this sounds crazy, understandable. But Ford engineered the GT as a purpose-built, homologated supercar back in 2017 with a base price over $450k and they sold every last one of them. Them they had the temerity to take a Mustang and graft a racing chassis and engine and charge $400k. Imagine what Chevy could do if they locked all beancounters in the basement. Finally, call it the "Zora."
Submitted by: LarriveeC05
This is the kind of big-brain thinking I was looking for.