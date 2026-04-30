These Cars' Cancellations Left The Biggest Holes In The U.S. Market

A couple of days ago, our very own Collin Woodard asked you folks what car cancellation left the biggest hole in the U.S. market. He claimed Hyundai's discontinuation of the Ioniq 6 as the last weird car on sale in the U.S. left us with no more weird cars to buy new (as if any of us could afford a new car.)

Listen, I've been accused of holding struggle sessions on this site before, but it's clear we're all mourning some loss in the car market (so many cars and body types have been taken from us.) You guys pulled out all the stops. All the greatest hits were addressed in the comments; actually compact pickup trucks, decent zippy city cars and the few beloved wagons that were once available to us; all gone, like tears in the rain.

Scroll through, if you have the stomach for it, and remember what once was, and could be again, if we only had the true grit needed to bring small, affordable cars back to the U.S.