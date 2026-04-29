America Could Soon Lose The Cheapest Models From Foreign Automakers

According to an unverified report from Reuters, Trump administration economic advisors have been informed that foreign automakers may not be able to build and sell inexpensive cars for the U.S. market if a renewed USMCA doesn't "significantly reduce tariff" charges for vehicles and parts built in Canada and Mexico. Even automobiles with final assembly within the boundaries of the United States could face the ax if the prices to import the parts don't see a reduction in the coming months.

Trump touted the US-Mexico-Canada cooperative international trade deal as "the greatest trade deal ever" when he negotiated and signed it as president in 2020. Upon reelection in 2024, however, one of his first official acts as president was to impose a 25 percent "national security" tariff against the allies with whom we share thousands of miles of border. The USMCA deal is up for review, with a renewal deadline of July 1st, and the auto industry is pleading with Trump to renew the commitment to free trade in North America.

It's safe to say that the inexpensive car is already dead in the U.S., as there are only four cars available in the U.S. for under $25,000 right now, and three of them will potentially be pulled from the market by year's end. Nissan is killing the Versa, likewise with the Kia Soul, and Hyundai is building a second-generation Venue, but it hasn't yet decided whether it'll sell in the United States.

In just the last decade, we've seen dozens of inexpensive models meet their demise as costs increase, and it doesn't look like we'll be easing up on that throttle any time soon. We can only hope that costs don't continue to spiral out of control. Renewing the USMCA and killing import tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods would be the bare minimum required to keep even a few cheap cars alive.