What Car's Cancellation Left The Biggest Hole In The U.S. Market?

According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 6 N is still coming to the U.S., so the Ioniq 6 isn't officially dead. You just can't buy the regular version that normal people actually drive anymore. Considering Hyundai only managed to sell 10,478 Ioniq 6s in the U.S. in 2025, down about 15% from the 12,264 it sold in 2024, that's not exactly the most surprising news in the world. For comparison, Hyundai sold 47,039 Ioniq 5s over the same period and 148,200 Elantras. The refreshed Ioniq 6 just wasn't destined to succeed in the U.S., apparently.

The thing about the Ioniq 6 is, while it was never a major sales success, if you wanted a car that was really, truly weird, it was basically your only option. And that's even before you get to the part where it's electric. The refreshed version may offer a little more conventional appeal than the pre-refresh version, and, of course, the Ioniq 6 N should be an absolute blast to drive, but we're still talking about a weird little car that was all about aerodynamics and slipping through the air as efficiently as possible.