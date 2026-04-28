What Car's Cancellation Left The Biggest Hole In The U.S. Market?
According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 6 N is still coming to the U.S., so the Ioniq 6 isn't officially dead. You just can't buy the regular version that normal people actually drive anymore. Considering Hyundai only managed to sell 10,478 Ioniq 6s in the U.S. in 2025, down about 15% from the 12,264 it sold in 2024, that's not exactly the most surprising news in the world. For comparison, Hyundai sold 47,039 Ioniq 5s over the same period and 148,200 Elantras. The refreshed Ioniq 6 just wasn't destined to succeed in the U.S., apparently.
The thing about the Ioniq 6 is, while it was never a major sales success, if you wanted a car that was really, truly weird, it was basically your only option. And that's even before you get to the part where it's electric. The refreshed version may offer a little more conventional appeal than the pre-refresh version, and, of course, the Ioniq 6 N should be an absolute blast to drive, but we're still talking about a weird little car that was all about aerodynamics and slipping through the air as efficiently as possible.
Not the only hole
If the Ioniq 6's design didn't do it for you, you probably won't care that it's been effectively canceled in the U.S., now that the only version you'll be able to get is the high-performance N version. But it still leaves a hole in the market for those of us who like our cars weird and a little different. And while other markets may offer a few acceptable alternatives, there really isn't anything in the U.S. that's similarly weird.
That does, however, raise the question of which car left the biggest hole in the market when it was finally canceled. I'm assuming it isn't the Ioniq 6, but which car comes to mind for you when you read that question? Whatever it is, let us know down in the comments. Maybe your answer is a little more narrow and specific, like the Ioniq 6 leaving weird car enthusiasts high and dry, or maybe you're thinking a little bigger. Either way, we want to know which car's cancellation left the biggest hole in the U.S. market.