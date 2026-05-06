Why Do Diesel Engines Need A Crankcase Breather?

Put simply, the crankcase breather is a system designed to vent gases out of an engine's crankcase safely. The crankcase is a sealed, lower half of an engine that houses the crankshaft, which is what converts the pistons' vertical motion into rotational power to turn the wheels. During typical use, it's inevitable that small amounts of fuel will slip past the piston rings and into the crankcase — this is called blow-by. These gases carry various combustion byproducts and unburnt fuel, and if they aren't dealt with, pressure builds up within the crankcase. That pressure is then free to force oil past various seals and gaskets, which leads to leaks and contamination, in addition to emission and efficiency issues.

Older engines would simply dump these gases into the atmosphere, but thanks to legislation brought forward in the 1960s, modern engines instead route those gases back into the intake system to be burned again. The end result is that the engine's internal pressure remains in check, without harmful emissions finding their way out. These systems are necessary for all modern cars, but diesel vehicles use a special type of crankcase ventilation system, and for good reason. Diesel engines have higher compression ratios in order to facilitate combustion without spark plugs, and these higher compression ratios can lead to increased levels of blow-by. Because of this, crankcase ventilation systems are especially vital for these types of vehicles.