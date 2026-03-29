Was The Ford Explorer Sport Trac Too Early For Its Own Good?

We've reached an era in automotive history where crossover and SUV flexibility reigns supreme. Drivers can enjoy respectable cargo space, towing capacity, and off-road capability, all blended together in the same package — a car that's spacious and easy to see out of, but has better handling capability than its size suggests. Above all, especially with hybrid technology becoming more and more commonplace, fuel economy doesn't get in the way of all things adventure-ready.

There's a myriad of vehicles on the market that fit this bill well, especially with a bed integrated into their basic design. Trucks like the Ford Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz are excellent examples of flexible unibody-based vehicles with pickup versatility that have done pretty well for themselves in the last few years. They're bedded crossovers that blur product lines and tickle consumers' collective fancy, even if their beds seldom carry more than a bag of mulch.

These very commonplace vehicles didn't just randomly show up one day, though. Remember the early 2000s? That period of time when a small card-looking device contained our tunes with far less capacity than a CD or cassette? Turn the clock back to 2000 when Ford introduced the Explorer Sport Trac. It was based on the body-on-frame setup of the standard Explorer, and it sold well enough to stick around for a number of years, but it might've missed its ideal timeline — the era of stylish pickups riding on unibody platforms and offering better fuel economy to go along with their versatility.