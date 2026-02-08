Choosing The Right Head Gasket: Pros And Cons Of 4 Popular Materials

Not all head gaskets are made equal. There are head gaskets made from different materials, all with various strengths for numerous kinds of applications. For example, there are copper head gaskets, which have been used since the Ford Model T. Copper head gaskets are still around, but, for the most part, they eventually gave way to composite head gaskets that were more flexible and better at sealing in liquids, though they would sometimes blow.

Then, multi-layer steel (MLS) head gaskets came along, using multiple layers of steel for greater durability and better heat dispersion. Not to be overlooked are elastomeric gasket heads that incorporate both metal and rubber to provide strength and flexibility for effective fluid sealing in heavy-duty diesel engines, though they aren't as well suited for most vehicles as MLS head gaskets.

So, how do you know which kind of head gasket to use? In most cases, you're going to use an MLS head gasket. It's the most commonly used head gasket by auto makers today, and it's even used in high-performance engines. It's just that good at handling heat and pressure. If you have to replace the head gasket on a car built before the 1990s, you may be able to upgrade to an MLS head gasket from a composite one, as long as your block and head surfaces are smooth enough. Head gaskets are a vital for protecting your engine and are one of the parts you shouldn't cheap out on.