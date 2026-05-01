Why SUVs Aren't Necessarily Safer Than Sedans In A Crash

You've probably heard "You can't beat physics" way too often in car reviews. Yes, it's stale, but also 100% true. There's a measurement called Static Stability Factor (SSF), which determines how top-heavy a vehicle is. The formula that determines this factor is SSF = T/2H. T is the track width (the distance between the left and right wheels), while H is the height of the center of gravity. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrtation (NHTSA), the SSF of most passenger cars is from 1.3 to 1.5, while for SUVs it ranges from 1 to 1.3. The lower value means that SUVs are more top-heavy in general, which increases their rollover probability.

The statistics support this claim. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 34% of the occupant deaths in SUVs in 2023 were rollover-related. For cars in general, including lower passenger vehicles, the number was much lower, at 21%. For single-vehicle crashes, 24% of the deaths in SUVs were rollover-related, while in cars it accounted for just 16%.

To be fair, rollover deaths in both cars and SUVs have been decreasing since 1978, mainly thanks to the implementation of modern stability systems. However, SUV drivers seem to be less aware about their safety. A 2017 observational study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) found that SUV drivers are more likely to drive without a seat belt. And, unsurprisingly, many fatal rollover crashes involve victims being ejected from the vehicle.