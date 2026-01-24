These 10 SUVs Have The Most Occupant Fatalities Per Mile

Traffic fatalities were on the downswing in 2025, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reporting an 8.2% decline in the first half of the year. (Its year-end data hasn't been released yet.) Even with that decline, though, we're still talking about more than 17,000 fatalities in those six months, which is a lot, even if motor vehicle accidents don't crack the top 10 when it comes to causes of fatalities in the U.S.

That said, any number of vehicle fatalities is going to feel like a lot if one of them happens to be you, so we took a look at the data to try making sense of how your choice of vehicle can help swing the odds further in your favor. We reviewed an iSeeCars analysis of NHTSA fatality data, which determined that for all vehicles the average fatal accident rate is now 2.8 per billion miles. The very worst (highest fatality rate) on the list is just under five times that average, meaning that all vehicles are indeed not created equal in this respect. Today we mainly aimed to fact-check our gut assumption that big, lumbering vehicles were more likely to keep occupants alive.

What did we learn? With an overall average of 2.2 fatal accidents per billion miles, SUVs have fewer fatalities than smaller cars, but not all SUVs are the same. Read on for the 10 with the most occupant fatalities, and keep in mind that this data reflects the fatal accident rate per vehicle per billion vehicle miles, meaning that when we say "the most occupant fatalities," we don't mean that in absolute terms, and when we say "higher than average" we mean higher than the average for SUVs as a whole.