Save Your Engine: 5 Tips For Preventing And Cleaning Carbon Buildup

The world is looking mighty volatile these days, so there are plenty of reasons why you should be concerned with your car's engine longevity. Whether you're trying to sustain a higher-mileage car to avoid a new car payment or you're looking for a used car to avoid paying an arm and a leg for a brand-new car, one of the easiest and most important things to consider is a phenomenon called carbon buildup.

Many modern internal combustion vehicles use what's called direct injection to maximize efficiency and minimize emissions while still producing sufficient power. A side effect of this advanced technology is a predisposition to carbon buildup, which is when over the course of thousands of miles of operation, gunky carbon deposits build up on some of the most integral engine components, the intake valves.

The negative effects of unmitigated carbon buildup can include poor fuel efficiency, loss of horsepower, check engine lights, misfires, excessive emissions, and more. Thankfully there are several different ways of preventing carbon buildup, and ways to address carbon buildup if it has already occurred.