These Are The Largest Tires Ever Produced

It wasn't too long ago that cars with 15- to 17-inch wheels and tires were considered substantial, sporty, and even luxurious for some brands. Now, the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Primavera has custom 23-inch wheels, and you'll be rolling on 24-inch rims on board a Cadillac Escalade V. However, even the tires made to fit those wheels are nowhere near the gargantuan proportions of the largest tires ever produced. Airplane tires are even larger, with the Boeing 747-8 featuring tires measuring 52 inches in diameter and 21 inches wide, while the Airbus A380 has tires that measure 55 inches in diameter.

Of course, jumbo jets need jumbo-size tires, but they aren't the biggest to ever grace the tarmac. Some monster trucks have 66-inch BKT tires that are 43 inches wide. Newer variants of BKT Tires for Monster Jam are almost two meters high (about 78.7 inches), 41 inches wide, weigh over 440 pounds each, and are inflated at 23 psi (1.6 bar). The tires are big and heavy enough to crush a car, and they need to be so that Grave Digger, Megalodon, and El Toro Loco can do their thing.

By almost any measure, then, monster truck tires are massive. But in the world of commercial mining loaders and ultra-class load trucks, even monster truck tires are nowhere near big enough for the task at hand. The previous record holder of the world's largest tires was the Bridgestone 59/80R63 V-Steel E-Lug S that the tiremaker released in 2001 for mining applications. It's over 133 feet tall, more than four feet wide, and each purportedly weighs 10,200 lbs. (5.1 tons).