Monster Truck Tire Exits The Chat, Crushes Car In Parking Lot

Monster trucks are well-known for jumping and smashing over junk cars in the arena. It's a good thing one of those cars isn't yours, right? Unfortunately, a freak series of events led to the flattening of a spectator's car by a runaway monster truck wheel in the parking lot.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the incident happened near the end of the three-day Monster Trucks at Kitsap Fairgrounds event. When truck named "The Veteran" landed from a rather high jump, its left-front wheel broke off. As the truck came to a sudden stop, the wheel bounced over the east wall of the stadium and into the parking lot. It smashed in the roof of a black Kia Spectra, then hit another car and a tree before coming to rest on its side. For reference, a Monster Jam truck tire weighs 645 pounds. This was not a Monster Jam event, but it's reasonable to expect this tire to weigh similarly. That, plus the height it achieved before smashing down upon the Kia, explains how its roof caved in completely.

"There were no injuries, but the Kia is probably not going to live," Bill Payne, co-owner and operator of Straight Up Racing, the organization that runs the event, told the Kitsap Sun. Payne says his team will cover the cost of damages. The only question is whether to pay them directly or through an insurance claim.