These Were Your 2008 Recession Rides

It's 2026, and things feel bad. The world economy is on the brink of an AI bubble-influenced crash, we're at war in the Middle East again, and car payments are hitting some concerning levels — at least, for those precious few people who can even afford a new car. It feels like we're gearing up for another once-in-a-lifetime recession, the kind we saw in 2020, or 2008, or 2001, or 1990, or 1981, or 1980, or 1973, or... listen.

We've had a lot of these once-in-a-lifetime recessions by now, which means we know how to manage through them as best we can. Cut our costs, tighten our belts, and get a vehicle that won't be so thirsty for fuel as we trundle to whatever jobs are left in this country. Thus, the question that kicked off this week: What was your 2008 recession ride? Today, we're looking through your answers, and hoping to glean some advice that'll take us through the next recession or two.