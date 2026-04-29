These Were Your 2008 Recession Rides
It's 2026, and things feel bad. The world economy is on the brink of an AI bubble-influenced crash, we're at war in the Middle East again, and car payments are hitting some concerning levels — at least, for those precious few people who can even afford a new car. It feels like we're gearing up for another once-in-a-lifetime recession, the kind we saw in 2020, or 2008, or 2001, or 1990, or 1981, or 1980, or 1973, or... listen.
We've had a lot of these once-in-a-lifetime recessions by now, which means we know how to manage through them as best we can. Cut our costs, tighten our belts, and get a vehicle that won't be so thirsty for fuel as we trundle to whatever jobs are left in this country. Thus, the question that kicked off this week: What was your 2008 recession ride? Today, we're looking through your answers, and hoping to glean some advice that'll take us through the next recession or two.
Saab 9-3
I was a senior in high school. My parents bought me my first car for my 18th birthday and for getting all A's my junior year. It was a 1999 Saab 9-3 with a manual transmission.
Submitted by: Frosteeman
Dodge Neon SRT-4
The same one I drove to work today! I bought my 2004 SRT-4 Neon new in late 2003, and I'm still daily driving it at 258K miles. I'm hoping to drive it five more years, and then we can retire together.
Submitted by: CSX321
Ford F-250
I bought a truck in 2008, the first vehicle I ever purchased myself. I actually still own it and don't have any plans to replace it. Its a used 2006 F250 and it only had 20k miles on it. Prices plummeted on big trucks in 08 so I got a fully loaded diesel 4WD for $23k! Blue Book put the value around $50k at the time. Still the best purchase I've ever made.
Submitted by: Travis Osborne
Honda Accord
2007 WRX with some fun mods... Then the recession made its way to me and that fun WRX turned into a 1997 Accord around the start of 2009. From fall of 2008 to Feb 2009 my salary went from 80k annually to $15/hr part time for 9 months. It took about 6 years to recovery from that repo and short sell on my house. I had to learn a lot of lessons at 25 y/o.
Submitted by: Shawn Johnson
Acura TSX
At the time, I was very glad that my ride in 2008 was my 2005 Acura TSX. The 6MT coupled with VTEC made it a great performer, while the 4cyl engine made it good on gas. Most importantly, I obviously had no worries about needing to replace it anytime soon. My confidence in its reliability was borne out by the fact that my wife is still driving it today. Best car I have ever owned (and I have owned a few good ones).
Submitted by: ipsum
Ford Explorer
I was in college, my mom gave me her 2001 Explorer. It mostly sat in a parking lot, I would ride my bicycle to work. The Explorer had high milage and the gas gauge didn't always work. Ended up utilizing Cash for Clunkers for a 2009 Scion xB.
Submitted by: Matthew Luedke
Toyota Land Cruiser
I had the good fortune of not being too impacted in 2008 and was able to buy a 2003 Toyota Landcruiser with 75k miles for $17,500. Truck now has 230k miles and may be worth about what I paid for it. The best car investment of my career.
Josh Ahmann
Mazda RX-8
2007 Mazda RX-8. Very fun car, and (believe it or not) it ended up being reliable without needing a rebuild after 80,000 miles. What hurt me HARD with that car, though, is that I was working out in the field doing remote IT work at customer sites and it was easy to put on 1,000 miles a week. I never got above 22 mpg on the highway and when gas prices went sky high, I was barely breaking even and even losing money at times after my mileage reimbursement was paid back. But it had a trunk large enough to hold some servers and networking equipment, tools, cables, and everything else you can think of. And the clamshell doors made it easy to get stuff in and out.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Ford Ranger
2003 Ford Ranger. 4 cyl 5 spd reg cab short bed 2wd.
I just realized a bought it in 2006 for $5500. A 3 year old vehicle with 40k miles on it for $5500.
Submitted by: TheDuke
A bicycle
The car that I owned then was a 1979 Mercedes 240d, but my main ride was my bicycle or the bus.
Submitted by: Matt Pipes