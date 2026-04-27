What Was Your 2008 Recession Ride?

Despite often feeling like the oldest woman alive, I'm actually one of the younger Jalops at the site. That means that, when the '08 recession reared its head, I wasn't yet driving — I was twelve, with my first car but a twinkle in my eye. My ride, accordingly, was what my mom drove. I believe it was her old Land Cruiser, though it could've been something somewhat newer by then.

My ride in 2008 was my parental personal chauffeur, but what was yours? Did you get a small hatchback to cut fuel costs, like so many Americans, or did you get stuck into some hellish loan on a Hummer? Leave your answer down in the comments, and we'll collect our favorites later in the week. Bonus points if you owned a car that's still made today, and still positioned as a cheap option — we love AOTD picks that are still useful to current readers.