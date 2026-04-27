What Was Your 2008 Recession Ride?
Do you ever get the feeling like the bottom is going to fall out from under our global economy at any second? We're stuck in another war in the Middle East, fuel prices are skyrocketing, and most of the U.S.'s GDP growth is now tied up in an AI industry that doesn't make any money and is teetering on the edge of collapse. It feels like we're headed for the fourth once-in-a-lifetime recession in my lifetime, which brings us to today's question: What car carried you through the lean years after 2008?
The year 2008 marked the worst recession in recent memory, after the housing market collapsed and took the world economy with it through a strange mishmash of debt and bonds and betting, and it stands to reason that most of you were pretty broke when it happened. So, for those of us prepping for the next big one, lend us your wisdom. How'd you cut transportation costs back then?
My ride wasn't mine
Despite often feeling like the oldest woman alive, I'm actually one of the younger Jalops at the site. That means that, when the '08 recession reared its head, I wasn't yet driving — I was twelve, with my first car but a twinkle in my eye. My ride, accordingly, was what my mom drove. I believe it was her old Land Cruiser, though it could've been something somewhat newer by then.
My ride in 2008 was my parental personal chauffeur, but what was yours? Did you get a small hatchback to cut fuel costs, like so many Americans, or did you get stuck into some hellish loan on a Hummer? Leave your answer down in the comments, and we'll collect our favorites later in the week. Bonus points if you owned a car that's still made today, and still positioned as a cheap option — we love AOTD picks that are still useful to current readers.