How Advertising Made You Think Chrysler's Rich Corinthian Leather Was Special

Despite Corinthian Leather being nothing but a term for Chrysler's leather seats, it was such an effective marketing campaign that it's still being used in pop culture to this day. It proved how the right name can make Americans think that their product is special, just by virtue of a special name, like Häagen-Dazs, a premium ice-cream company with a name that also means basically nothing. And, remember, this special leather came out in 1974, well before the advent of Google giving regular consumers the ability to double-check an OEM's naming convention.

To market its new leather to the masses, Chrysler hired Bozell, the famous marketing agency that was responsible for iconic campaigns like "Got Milk" and "Pork, the other white meat." Bozell and Chrysler came up with the name and, equally as important, the spokesperson: Ricardo Montalbán. With his acting fame, smooth voice, charming accent, and handsome but rugged good looks, Montalbán quickly became the face of "Corinthian Leather" and Chrysler as a whole. Their partnership lasted over a decade. The Montalbán/Chrysler duo became so iconic that, for a time, he was equally as well known for his car ads as he was for his acting, even if he drove nicer cars than whatever Chrysler had in their lineup at the time.

The ads were so successful, and the name so ingrained in America's perception of automotive luxury, that Chrysler could even admit that it meant nothing and it wouldn't change a damn thing. David Letterman once asked Montalbán about it on cable television, in front of millions of viewers. Montalbán said that Chrysler simply found a good leather and needed a name that sounded good coming from him. Letterman asked, "But does it mean anything?" Montalbán replied, "Nothing," with a laugh.