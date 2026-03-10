Five Times Different Manufacturers Used The Same Names As Each Other

The name GTO originates from the Italian wording "Gran Turismo Omologato," which basically means "Grand Touring Homologated." It was Ferrari who used it first for its 1960s 250 GTO (a $70 million car that burst into flames at Goodwood) which is widely revered as one of the most valuable cars ever. Ferrari also used it for its naturally-aspirated limited-edition Ferrari 599 GTO, as well as its '80s Ferrari 288 GTO that succeeded the 250.

But as the name's appearance here might suggest, Ferrari wasn't the only brand that used "GTO" to spruce up its offerings. One of the most familiar ones is the Pontiac GTO, which followed Ferrari's footsteps and used the name only two years after the 250. Although the Pontiac GTO is still a respected enthusiast's car, it isn't nearly as coveted as the 250. Either way, Pontiac no longer exists, but that does not mean that the GTO nameplate story ends there.

If you are an Australian, you have probably also heard about the Holden Monaro GTO, an early 2000s performance coupe that was exported to the U.S. under the name Pontiac GTO. The GTO name also found its way into the Japanese market with the 1997 Mitsubishi GTO. This car was exported to the U.S. market, too, under the "3000GT" nameplate. Besides that model, Mitsubishi also used the badge for the 1970s Galant GTO.