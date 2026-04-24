Ricardo Montalbán's Coachbuilt Jaguar XK140 Is A Real Italian Beauty, Lacks Rich Corinthian Leather

Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Ghia made some of the most beautiful and delicate rolling sculptures in the world. With decades of experience, the company could effectively turn even the most boring vehicles into a gorgeous work of art. The company really found its design stride in the 1950s, and this little Jaguar coupe is as much proof of that as anything. Built on what was one of the fastest cars of its time, the iconic XK140, this aluminum lightweight body brings an intrinsically Italian look to the British engineering marvel.

As the successor to Jag's XK120, the 140 saw some serious performance upgrades, but largely carried the same swoopy drooping design. Some like the Jaguar body look, but it's certainly not my flavor of tea. In addition to a larger and more powerful 3.4-liter inline six engine, the 140 got better brakes, a rack and pinion steering system, and traditional "telescopic" shock absorbers instead of antiquated lever arms. This particular car, being an SE model, means it received further improvements in the form of a C-type motorsport cylinder head, a pair of carburetors, heavier duty torsion bars, and twin exhaust pipes for a 20 pony boost to 210 horsepower.

A bone stock XK140 SE was tested by Road & Track in 1955, recording a top speed of 120 miles per hour, with an 8.4-second zero-to-60 time and a 16.6-second quarter-mile time. That feels very slow in 2026, but back seventy years ago it was an absolute monster. Keep in mind that when this car was built, Jaguar was absolutely running the table at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, having won overall in 1951, 1953, 1955, 1956, and 1957. When you bought an XK140, you were buying a winning pedigree.

This was like the Corvette ZR1X of the 1950s, pushing the boundaries of speed. It was fast in a time when everything on the road was lazy and lethargic. Most cars on the road could barely maintain half the speed that this Jag was capable of.