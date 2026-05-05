When Will Insurance Not Cover A Broken Windshield?
A cracked windshield can be problematic. A small chip or crack isn't much of an issue, but the crack almost always spreads, and in some states, driving around with a cracked windshield that impairs your forward vision is illegal. And, if it's so important, getting a cracked windshield while you're out driving feels like a problem that your insurance should handle, right? Unfortunately, many policies don't cover glass replacement by default.
Windshield replacement coverage depends on a few factors — like what caused the damage, what coverages you carry, and whether the numbers make sense once your deductible is involved. The most common reason that insurance won't pay is simply not having the right coverage. Liability only insurance — a common level of bare-minimum insurance required by law — generally doesn't pay to fix your own car, including glass. Instead, windshield claims typically fall under comprehensive (rocks, storms, vandalism), or collision coverage — meaning you'll pay out of pocket if you don't carry those coverages. There's also windshield-specific coverage available in some cases, which could help you avoid paying a deductible at all.
Other factors for windshield replacement claims
Even if you do have comprehensive or collision coverage, insurance may still be effectively useless if your deductible is higher than the windshield replacement cost. Most policies only cover the claim amount exceeding the deductible. For example: if your insurance deductible is $300 and the repair costs are $400, you will pay $300 while your insurance covers the remaining $100. Insurance companies sell thousands of policies that can be daunting to understand for car owners, especially when considering specific replacements like a windshield. So make sure you double-check the fine print before signing a new policy, and it will help you avoid the insurance nightmares.
Another outright "no" from your insurance company will likely occur when there is pre-existing damage. If the windshield was already cracked when you bought the car, many insurers won't treat the damage as a covered loss. Similarly, if you're replacing glass for cosmetic purposes — say, for instance, because of scratches, some pitting, or tint peeling — your insurance will not cover the voluntary replacement.
Before you file a claim to have your windshield replaced, check your deductible and see whether your insurer offers separate glass coverage (some do as an add-on). And if all else fails, you can always look into trying to replace your windshield yourself, but that's a pretty intense DIY job that could result in a lot of broken glass all over the place.