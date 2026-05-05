When Will Insurance Not Cover A Broken Windshield?

Even if you do have comprehensive or collision coverage, insurance may still be effectively useless if your deductible is higher than the windshield replacement cost. Most policies only cover the claim amount exceeding the deductible. For example: if your insurance deductible is $300 and the repair costs are $400, you will pay $300 while your insurance covers the remaining $100. Insurance companies sell thousands of policies that can be daunting to understand for car owners, especially when considering specific replacements like a windshield. So make sure you double-check the fine print before signing a new policy, and it will help you avoid the insurance nightmares.

Another outright "no" from your insurance company will likely occur when there is pre-existing damage. If the windshield was already cracked when you bought the car, many insurers won't treat the damage as a covered loss. Similarly, if you're replacing glass for cosmetic purposes — say, for instance, because of scratches, some pitting, or tint peeling — your insurance will not cover the voluntary replacement.

Before you file a claim to have your windshield replaced, check your deductible and see whether your insurer offers separate glass coverage (some do as an add-on). And if all else fails, you can always look into trying to replace your windshield yourself, but that's a pretty intense DIY job that could result in a lot of broken glass all over the place.