There Are 25 Days-Worth Of Oil Supply Left In The USA, But Don't Panic

With the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz down to a trickle, many countries are on the verge of running out of fuel. The United States has about 25 days of oil supply, however, it's extremely unlikely that the country will ever run out of fuel. The larger issue is that the United States can't isolate itself from the global market indefinitely. As prices soar in Europe, American producers will be tempted to export more of their oil for higher profits.

Americans are feeling the pinch at the pump with the average price of gasoline at over $4 per gallon, but the situation is far worse in Europe. According to The Detroit Free Press, the average price of gasoline per gallon in Europe has spiked from $5.93 to $10.10. Even on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, rising prices are fueling fears that oil may run out, as during the 1970s oil crisis. That won't happen, however, Patrick Anderson, head of consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, told the Freep: