If Your Manual Transmission Has An E, What Does It Stand For?

You might have read somewhere that the E in some cars with manual transmissions stands for economy or extra. Technically, they're not wrong, since the E gear position helps improve fuel economy by acting like a taller extra gear, most helpful when driving on highways and open roads. However, the official meaning of E in older manual-equipped German cars is efficiency, per Car and Driver, and cars equipped with such will have a tall overdrive ratio to keep the engine humming at a lower rpm and save gas.

The 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit (or Golf) debuted with a longer-stroke 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine that paired with what VW referred to as a 3+E manual gearbox. It was essentially a four-speed manual from the 1980 model converted to three gears and an E overdrive gear. Despite the changes, the VW four-speed and the new 3+E manual deliver the same 3.89:1 final-drive ratio, enabling the Rabbit to achieve an EPA-verified 28 mpg in city driving, better than its predecessor's 24 mpg.

In some markets, the Mk1 Golf came with a Formula E version for the 1981 model year. The package included a 3+E manual transmission, a gear shift indicator, a fuel-consumption display, and a more aero-friendly body to improve the drag coefficient. In 1983, VW offered an optional 4+E manual transmission to select Golf diesel and gasoline variants. The gearbox was essentially a four-speed with an efficiency or overdrive fifth gear.