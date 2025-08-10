Manual Transmissions Are Still Popular In These Countries

Of the 1.3 million cars sold in Italy in 2020, only 28% were automatic — the lowest in any European country, and easily the lowest worldwide. Still, Italy's refusal to adopt the auto comes from many reasons shared with the remainder of Europe. For a good chunk of the EU, automatics are almost always considered a luxury option, and can be around 1,000 euros more than a manual. Moreover, while continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) have become the kings of economy, more traditional automatics struggle to match the fuel mileage of their manual counterparts. Combine that with Italy's gas prices being some of the highest in the world, with a gallon setting you back $7.35, and it's no surprise that Italians are still staying with the stick.

Plenty of manual cars are still on the market in Italy, too. Most notable is Fiat, which will have a manual 500 on the market in Europe this November. The brand's newest all-electric 500e has struggled to sell, and Fiat hopes to find new buyers by retrofitting it with the older generation's hybrid-assisted 1.0-liter three-cylinder mated to a six-speed manual.

That isn't to say that Fiat is struggling in Italy. Its Panda hatchback sold more there than any other last year, coming with a six-speed stick as standard. Also on the podium last year was Dacia's subcompact Sandero, alongside Jeep's Avenger, with both models having manuals as options.