What Is Overdrive In A Car, And When Should You Use It?

If you're like a lot of the Jalopnik staff, you've probably got a car old enough to have a dedicated overdrive button on or around your gear shifter. And if you're like me, you probably never touch it, because who the hell knows what it actually does? Well I'm here to tell you, and then you can tell all your friends exactly what overdrive is for, when you should use it and how it works. If you ask me, overdrive is one of the coolest named functions a car can have, but it's up there with "Roadmaster" for cool names for boring things.

Anyway, overdrive is a mechanism meant to reduce an engine's RPM at sustained highway speeds. It's a way to improve fuel economy and drive more efficiently at higher speeds, according to J.D. Power, and it limits the amount of strain your engine undergoes to achieve a smoother ride overall. Basically, it's a net positive.