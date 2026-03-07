How The 80s Handled Overdrive (And Why We're Kinda Glad It's Not A Thing Any More)

In automobiles, "overdrive" refers to a transmission system with a wide ratio, that is, a number lower than 1:1. That setting allows the engine to sustain a given speed at lower rpm than usual, which lowers fuel consumption at the expense of making the engine less responsive to throttle input and making its acceleration weaker, less immediate. The goal is to use that mode in situations like highway driving, where speed is generally constant and there's no demand for sudden acceleration.

In modern cars, especially automatic ones, activating overdrive is simply a matter of the electronic control unit (ECU) setting different operational parameters when the car reaches adequate speed. In manual cars, most models have the highest gear with less than 1:1 ratio and, with that, make the engine run at lower rpm than usual. However, there was a time when electronics simply didn't exist, and even building transmissions of five gears or more wasn't a feasible solution.

Up until the 1980s, the overdrive effect was reached through a separate mechanical device. In short, it used to be an auxiliary mechanism attached to a conventional transmission that could lower the rpm with which the engine effectively worked. Because of that design, overdrive could be engaged on multiple gears — drivers would often alternate modes when upshifting. However, once transmissions with five or more gears became commonplace, automakers quickly switched to simpler solutions.