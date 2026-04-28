Nissan Recalls Nearly 50,000 Cubes That Are Almost Old Enough To Legally Vote Due To Detaching Driver's Airbags
Automobile recalls have multiplied in recent years, but not all of them apply to cutting-edge brand-new cars. Sometimes, automakers issue recalls on models that are over a decade old, but have developed safety concerns significant enough to warrant recalling them, and that's exactly the case with this Nissan Cube recall. Remember the Cube? The upright box-on-wheels that was allegedly styled after a bulldog wearing sunglasses,with a Nissan Versa drivetrain underneath? Well, Nissan is recalling 47,928 model year 2009 and 2010 Cubes because their driver's side airbag module may detach from the steering wheel during deployment.
The part in question is the airbag inflator, which was manufactured by, you guessed it, the now bankrupt Japanese automotive parts company Takata that was responsible for the largest recall in automotive history. Nissan thinks only 0.002% of the Cubes included in this recall contain airbag inflators with the defect, but considering how important a properly operational driver's side airbag is in the event of a crash, this is a safety critical recall.
VINs should already be searchable
Affected Cubes were manufactured between October 10, 2008 through September 25, 2010 and fitted with a Takata PSDI-X driver's airbag inflator, part no. 98560-7991C. No other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles are equipped with this inflator, so it's really just Cube drivers who need to worry.
Nissan dealers should already be made aware of this recall, but owners of potentially affected Cubes will not be notified of the recall until May 27. Fortunately VINs should already be searchable on the NHTSA website, so you can check proactively.
Dealerships will check the serial number on the driver's airbag inflator for a specific lot number, and if it's part of the suspect lot, the dealer will remove the inflator and replace it with a new one that's manufactured by a different supplier. Naturally, all repairs will be performed free of charge.
Considering that the Cubes involved in this recall are 17 years old, their owners are not likely anticipating any recalls, or may not even be aware that cars this old can still even be recalled in the first place. Old cars can still be recalled, so it's important to keep an eye out for any recalls regardless of the age of your vehicle. Head to the NHTSA website to check if your vehicle has any outstanding recalls.