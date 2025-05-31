Why Skipping Your Wheel Alignment Could Cost You More Than Tires

Drivers often treat alignments like the flossing of auto maintenance. We all know we're supposed to be doing it, but most people wait until something hurts to take a professional's advice seriously. Just like ignoring the early signs of a cavity, skipping a wheel alignment doesn't seem like a big deal until you're shelling out cash to fix a more serious problem. The even worse news is that driving around on misaligned wheels affects far more than the longevity of your tires.

You may think your mechanic is just trying to upsell you when they recommend an alignment along with your tire rotation or some other service, but the reality is that properly aligned wheels are not just a nice-to-have. They're critical to the way your car handles, steers, and wears down. Misaligned wheels can be a silent killer, draining your wallet by diminishing your fuel economy and causing premature wear on parts of your car besides just the obvious.

The truth is that wheel alignment affects nearly everything about how your car drives, and skipping this essential maintenance service can lead to issues that go far beyond tread wear.