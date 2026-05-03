Diagnosing Whether Your Car Needs New Spark Plug Wires Vs. Ignition Coils

Ignition issues can be a real pain to both diagnose and deal with. Sure, generally speaking, having a faulty ignition coil is a better problem to have than a worn-out turbo or clogged DPF, but arguably more frustrating. That's because ignition issues can leave you stranded, unable to start the car, whereas other more costly faults might still at least grant the driver permission to limp the car home, or to a garage.

Furthermore, something like a faulty turbo or DPF is usually quite easy to diagnose, whereas tracking down the culprit on the ignition side of things could take a while longer, potentially leading to higher diagnosis costs. With that being said, there are a few ways in which you can attempt to pinpoint whether it's a faulty spark plug wire, ignition coil, or something else entirely that's stopping the vehicle from running sweetly.

The first thing you should always do is carry out a visual inspection. Do the spark plug wires look damaged, corroded, or scorched? Is it possible to see electrical arcs, or hear snapping noises, when trying to start the vehicle? Is there a check-engine light illuminated on the dash? If so, scanning the car with an OBD-II code reader might reveal all you're looking to find out, but equally, it may just throw up a generic misfire code. This is why it's important to also understand how to thoroughly check the coil or wires for issues and not just rely on a code reader, which is exactly what this article will explain.