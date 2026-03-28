High Mileage Vs. High Mileage Extended Performance Oil: Which Should You Use?

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The days of motor oil being just oil are long gone. Oil for diesel engines is different from that of gas-powered cars, and it's easy to get confused by the sheer variety of name-brand and store-brand motor oils at the parts store. Car owners have to think about semi-synthetic versus synthetic blend or full synthetic versus high-mileage oil at every oil change, and that's where most of the confusion begins.

Modern engines last longer than your grandpa's old jalopy, with some reaching upward of 300,000 miles without skipping a beat. However, like the human body, your car's engine will begin wearing out through age and time. There's no escaping it, no matter how conscientious you are with servicing and oil changes — but you can help delay it. That's what high-mileage oils are for.

Although there's no pre-set industry standard for what constitutes a high-mileage engine, it is generally accepted that gas engines that already clocked 75,000 to 100,000 miles on the odometer are stellar candidates for using high-mileage oil. Good enough, but what about high-mileage extended performance oils, and what's the deal with those?

All high-mileage oils are synthetic lubricants that contain more of what ordinary synthetic motor oil has to offer. High-mileage extended performance oils have even more detergents, additives, and conditioners to last even longer between oil changes, but the specific formula and oil change intervals depend on the brand or type of oil.

If your engine has over 75,000 miles on the odometer, you should consider switching to high-mileage oil. If you're willing to spend a bit more, high-mileage extended performance oils offer more protection for longer.