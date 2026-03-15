How Long, In General, Does An Oil Filter Last?

Discussing an oil filter's lifespan is quite interesting since it's common practice to install a new one with every oil change. Besides, oil filters are quite affordable and offer cheap insurance against potential engine issues. Car owners focus more on the brand or type of engine oil, often paying big bucks for name-brand lubricants. But with the oil filter keeping the oil clean, fresh, and contaminant-free, it's equally important to pay attention to its own type and quality.

There are two main types of oil filters: cellulose and synthetic. These designations refer to the type of filtering media inside the can or cartridge. Synthetic oil filters have a longer service life and are more resistant to clogging, making them capable of lasting up to 10,000 miles or longer. Meanwhile, cellulose oil filters are typically standard in most modern cars and older vehicles. Cellulose filters are nearly as efficient as synthetic oil filters in capturing dirt and debris, all while being more affordable.

However, the filtering efficiency of cellulose oil filters drops significantly as they fill with debris, and they're particularly vulnerable to chemicals, deterioration with age, and collapsing from moisture and contaminants. It's why cellulose oil filters should be replaced at no more than 5,000 miles. Technically, your engine can go longer, but why bet your engine's life on something that costs $10 in most applications? You probably heard this before, but oil and filter changes cost less than a rebuild, overhaul, or a new motor — so why risk it?