Cellulose Vs. Synthetic Oil Filters: What's The Difference?

As if keeping track of your car's oil change intervals and motor oil type is not enough, you also have to remember to use the proper oil filter. The oil filter removes harmful contaminants from the oil and prevents dirt particles from recirculating inside the engine. Those particles, which are typically 10 to 20 microns in size, are byproducts of combustion and may contain tiny metal shavings that can harm the cylinders, bearings, and other internal parts. That's why replacing the oil filter during every oil change is critical to avoid contaminating the fresh oil with dirt and contaminants from the spent lubricant.

Just like motor oils come in conventional, semi-synthetic, and fully-synthetic grades, the humble oil filter can come with cellulose paper or synthetic filter media. Cellulose oil filters consist of paper or cellulose fibers and are the most common and affordable choice for motorists. Most paper filters have a filtration efficiency of 20 to 40 microns, enough to keep your engine's oil clean. However, their rather fragile cellulose filters have a short lifespan and should be replaced frequently.

On the other hand, synthetic oil filters are like synthetic engine oils in terms of lifespan. Equipped with micro glass, polyester, or a mixture of artificial fibers, synthetic oil filters can last up to twice as long, and many offer a filtration efficiency of 5 to 10 microns. Some brands have synthetic fibers that can filter out particles as small as 2 microns without restricting oil flow. Cellulose oil filters are fine for your average Civic, Corolla, or F-150. However, the superior filtration and extra durability of synthetic oil filters make them ideal for sports cars or high-performance engines.