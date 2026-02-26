Here Are The Cars You Could Buy If You Sold Your Organs

The global economy is in the tank, wages are down, nobody has anything saved for retirement, and the cost of living is higher than ever, but you still want to flex a cool car on Instagram. You may think it'll cost you an arm and a leg, but you'd be wrong. It might be more like a liver, or kidney.

Don't worry, you can live, and still drive like a maniac, without some of them, at least I'm pretty sure you can. So lets dig into the current black market price for some of your most extraneous organs, and see what kinds of cool cars you could afford once you sell them off.

According to the Medical Futurist, there is a global shortage of life-saving donor organs, and "the illegal organ trade can not be stopped." About a trillion dollars worth of illegal organs are harvested and sold every year around the world. What's to say you can't cash in on the sale of your own organs, aside from several U.S. and international trade regulations?

While there are plenty of examples of desperate people selling their organs to pay for food in places like Afghanistan, we're going to assume you're a savvy criminal and you've found the best and most well-funded illegal buyer for your top-notch organs. According to a peer-reviewed paper on human organ trafficking published by Access to Justice in Eastern Europe, the five best-selling organs are your kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas.

That same paper indicates a kidney is worth as much as $120,000, a liver can go for up to $145,000, a pancreas can fetch $140,000, and you can get $290,000 for each healthy lung or heart you offer up.