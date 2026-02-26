Here Are The Cars You Could Buy If You Sold Your Organs
The global economy is in the tank, wages are down, nobody has anything saved for retirement, and the cost of living is higher than ever, but you still want to flex a cool car on Instagram. You may think it'll cost you an arm and a leg, but you'd be wrong. It might be more like a liver, or kidney.
Don't worry, you can live, and still drive like a maniac, without some of them, at least I'm pretty sure you can. So lets dig into the current black market price for some of your most extraneous organs, and see what kinds of cool cars you could afford once you sell them off.
According to the Medical Futurist, there is a global shortage of life-saving donor organs, and "the illegal organ trade can not be stopped." About a trillion dollars worth of illegal organs are harvested and sold every year around the world. What's to say you can't cash in on the sale of your own organs, aside from several U.S. and international trade regulations?
While there are plenty of examples of desperate people selling their organs to pay for food in places like Afghanistan, we're going to assume you're a savvy criminal and you've found the best and most well-funded illegal buyer for your top-notch organs. According to a peer-reviewed paper on human organ trafficking published by Access to Justice in Eastern Europe, the five best-selling organs are your kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas.
That same paper indicates a kidney is worth as much as $120,000, a liver can go for up to $145,000, a pancreas can fetch $140,000, and you can get $290,000 for each healthy lung or heart you offer up.
How much are you getting in an organ fire sale?
You can technically live without one of your lungs, one of your kidneys, and as much as 80% of your liver, so we'll focus on those. If you catch the right criminal on the right day, and your parts are top shelf type stuff, you could sell everything at once for $526,000.
Let's say you're willing to go a little more extreme with your organ removal, and you are going to live a life of daily insulin therapy, add another $140,000 for your pancreas. If you don't care about depth perception you could sell an eyeball for $1,500, And lets say you're willing to remove one square foot of human skin from the middle of your back, which goes for around $10 per square inch. Boom, that's a solid $668,940 in your pocket. Of course you'll have to launder those ill-gotten gains, so take a conservative 10% right off the top, and that leaves you with $602,046.
That isn't a whole lot of money in the current automotive marketplace, but it's certainly not nothing. You aren't going to be stepping into a Bugatti, Pagani, or Koeniggsegg any time soon. You have gone through all of this nastiness, though, so you deserve to have something cool to show for it. I'm going to go through a few different scenarios for you, and we'll fill out a complete three-car garage with exactly what you need to impress the world and have fun doing it. Let's make sure each scenario also includes a motorcycle and a dedicated track car as well, because you're going to be extra light without all those organs, so you'll be on your way to setting fast lap times!
Only brand-new will do
Track Car – 2026 Fields Auto Works Scioto Coupe – $244,000
If you want to go fast and have something truly outside the box but in your organ budget, go with this 1,900 pound Ohio-made monster. Packing however much General Motors-sourced LS engine you feel like cramming in there, this modern track machine with throwback long-tail 1960s good looks is going to get you hypercar speed for a fraction of the cost. Think you can handle 1,000 horsepower? Go for a built LS9 and blast by everything this side of a Le Mans prototype.
Off-roader and Tow Vehicle – 2026 Lexus GX550 Overtrail+ – $82,395
This is what you get when you want something that can both tow your track car and get out and have some fun on the trails. The GX550 Overtrail+ is the car for you, as it has rugged good looks, real deal Toyota Land Cruiser capabilities, and 8,000 pounds of towing capacity. It also has the name brand and boxy SUV form factor to get you preferential treatment at the Olive Garden.
Daily Driver – 2026 Bentley Flying Spur ~$245,000
Why would you want anything other than an incredibly fast British hybrid super sedan for your daily driver? Bentley doesn't really quote a base price for the Flying Spur, but reports seem to indicate it starts in the mid-$200s range, so we'll say it just barely fits your budget. I would pick mine in duo-tone "Black Crystal over Cricket Ball" like the one shown here. It's just a beautiful and fast car, and it'll make a great daily.
Motorcycle – 2026 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE – $29,999
Yeah, you're going to need the biggest and best when it comes to motorcycles, because lets face it, you gave up your kidney for this, you might as well enjoy some speed. The Ninja H2 SX SE has over 200 horsepower of supercharged four-cylinder onboard to provide the oomph, but it's a more upright sport tourer than the rest of its H2 clan. It doesn't get better than this. Live a little.
Grand Total – $601,394
Italian speed at fully depreciated prices
Track Car – 2019 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo – $119,900
Ferrari Challenge is one of those throwback cars that kind of becomes useless for real racing when Ferrari introduces a new model. It's still a perfectly good track car, and it still has a Ferrari badge, but these can be had for relatively inexpensive prices compared to when they were new. A Ferrari Challenge car won't be quite as quick as a GT3 or something, but you still get to put on a Ferrari racing suit. Grab this one on Racing Junk right now!
Off-roader and Tow Vehicle – 2019 Lamborghini Urus – $132,000
A brand new Urus will run you over a quarter million dollars, but thanks to some serious depreciation, you can now get some of them for half price. This example sold on Bring a Trailer for just $132,000 with a questionable wrap and previous minor crash damage, so deals are out there. Regardless, it will still look cool in the McDonalds drive thru.
Daily Driver – 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo – $215,000
With a brand new MSRP over $300,000, this is a whole lot of car for a nice 30% discount. If you're going to have an Italian sports car for the track, you kind of have to have one for the street, too, right? With 621 horsepower onboard, and classic roadster good looks, the MC20 Cielo is one of the coolest new cars you can buy. Make it your goal to have the highest mileage MC20 in the world.
Motorcycle – 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260S Lamborghini Edition – $115,000
In case you're sensing a theme here, it's a very Italian garage. The 1260S Diavel is probably my favorite Ducati product ever, and the Lamborghini edition amps up the awesome with carbon fiber, Ohlins, and a special colorway. Only 80 examples were built for North America. This one is on Cycle Trader right now! Okay, so this one hasn't depreciated, it has actually become quite collectible and rocketed up in price across the last few years. This thing would have cost just $32,000 when it was new. Live a little.
Radwood era icons are your jam
Track Car – 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight – $54,500
You traded your organs away for this, so you might as well buy up some iconic machines from the past that make you feel warm and fuzzy. This certainly isn't the fastest way around a track, but it'll tickle the right part of your brain. M3 LTWs are usually very expensive, but this one with a cage and track modifications didn't sell for very much. It's a steal!
Off-roader and tow vehicle – 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser – $175,000
Nobody balls out harder than the guy with a Toyota Mega Cruiser. This is one of those weird rarities that doesn't make sense to most people, but you'll never be accused of being practical. Yes, this is basically the Japanese version of an AM General Hummer, so you're going to be looking really cool, but it won't be very comfortable or, you know, strictly good. Beauty is pain.
Daily Driver – 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS – $297,974
When it comes to being iconic, you can't beat a bright pink Carrera RS that revs to the moon. This particular example was used as a track car for several years, but received a recent restoration and looks pretty dang good in these photos. Nobody else in your town will have one, and you get to enjoy one of the best driving experiences in history. This one recently sold on BaT, so surely you can find a similarly priced example somewhere.
Motorcycle – 1985 BMW R80G/S Paris Dakar – $17,000
Come on, you're an icon! What else are you going to ride except the original BMW off-roader. This is one of the most recognizable motorcycles ever built, and you can ride it basically anywhere in the world your heart desires. What could be better?
Vintage throwbacks for the soul
Track Car – 1952 Allard J2X – $168,000
If you want to impress the vintage car set, an Allard is definitely the way to go. Not only was this thing a speed demon in its day, and still holds its own in 2026, it just looks like nothing else ever available on this planet. That's why you want one, to be unique and fast at the same time.
Off-roader and tow vehicle – Custom 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer – $87,000
The top comes off, there's a modern supercharged engine under the hood, and it still drives like a terrible old truck, it's perfect. Not only can this monster tow whatever you throw behind it, it's a very cool weekend driver that you can use to feel the wind in what's left of your hair. Everyone who sees you in this thing will be jealous, and that's the point. And being bright orange, nobody is going to miss you.
Daily Driver – 1974 Lamborghini Espada – $235,000
The long-nosed Lamborghini Espada has long been one of my personal favorite cars. It's a big grand tourer with a giant four-liter V12 under the hood that revs to 9,000 rpm. No other questions, your honor, this is the best thing you could possibly drive. No other choice will do.
Motorcycle – 1952 Vincent Black Shadow – $71,000
The Vincent Black Shadow was the original superbike, and you could not find a cooler machine to spend your organ money on. You've got a liter full of pistons thumping away below you, and one of the coolest looks possible. You can't go wrong with this thing. You definitely want it, nay, you need it,