Porsche Developed A Sedan For Studebaker, And It Even Involved John Z. DeLorean

In the early '50s, Studebaker wanted to go global, building a plant in Ontario, Canada and even looking to sell cars in Europe. However, it needed a car. It originally considering taking control of Volkswagen, as the British government occupied some of Germany following World War II, including Wolfsburg, and was going to hand Studebaker the people's car for free. But VW had a rather unpleasant reputation tied to the Nazis, so the brass in South Bend, Indiana declined.

However, like with most American/German partnerships of the era, Max Hoffman got involved. The American businessman and European car importer stepped in to convince Studebaker execs to meet with the team from Porsche. So Ferry Porsche (son of founder Ferdinand) and his team of engineers and designers traveled to South Bend with a 356 and a prototype Type 530, which was just a stretched 356.

While neither Hoffman nor Studebaker's team liked the 530, they did see promise in Porsche's engineering skill, so they offered the plucky German upstart a contract: build a front-engine, rear-wheel drive sedan with a six-cylinder engine, more power, and less weight than a Studebaker Champion. Studebaker also wanted Porsche to make both air and water-cooled versions of the engine.

What Porsche ended up creating was the Type 542 sedan (known by Studebaker as the Z-87). It met almost all of Studebaker's targets. Its fascinating 120-degree V6 engine hit the target power figures, with 98 horsepower for the air-cooled version and 106 horses when water-cooled. It was admittedly 550 pounds heavier than it was supposed to be, but it also had a removable front end, which made it easier to ship and cheaper to fix, along with independent front and rear suspension, and was solidly built.