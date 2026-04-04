Understanding Porsche's 3-Digit Model Names

Porsche's first-ever production car was the 356, but that was far from its first project. Since its birth in 1931, the company named each of its projects with a consecutive number. It could have been an engine, a water pump, or literally any other project the company was engineering — it would be designated with the next number down the line. The Porsche 356, while his first-ever road car, was the 356th project, hence the name. Same goes for the 550 Spyder.

But when Porsche's road cars started gaining some real traction with customers, it needed a new model while still wanting to stick with the three-number naming structure. However, since Ferdinand Porsche wanted to keep a friendly relationship with Volkswagen (Porsche had famously worked for the brand prior to starting his own company), he didn't want to use any numbers that might clash with those from Wolfsburg. VW wasn't using any in the 900-series, so Porsche logically started with 901.

Porsche built the 901 with a flat-six engine and showed it off at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1963. Then, there was a hiccup, but it came from an unexpected place. Peugeot had its lawyers bursting through the wall in Stuttgart like the Kool-Aid man, claiming that it had the rights to any three-number car name with a zero in the middle, as its products have included that since 1929. So Porsche just switched the middle "0" to a "1," and the 911 name was born. That's also why the 912 came to be, as Porsche originally planned for a 902 as a four-cylinder entry-level model to come after the initially-named 901.